DOJ and HHS-OIG Coordinate Healthcare Fraud Self-Disclosures; DOJ Launches Fraud Whistleblower Rewards Program

New policy offers companies single-disclosure path to seek the benefits of both DOJ’s criminal corporate enforcement policy and HHS-OIG’s Self-Disclosure Protocol; appropriate path depends on whether conduct may be criminal. Separately, DOJ announced the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, which offers expedited payments of up to $30,000 for information that leads to criminal charges in specified areas.

On October 15, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”) and the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS-OIG) announced a joint policy for coordinating voluntary self-disclosures involving potential criminal healthcare fraud, and HHS-OIG released a revised Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol (SDP) to conform to the DOJ policy.

The policy is intended to help companies navigate voluntary disclosures involving possible misconduct that could lead to overlapping criminal, civil, and administrative actions. Under the new policy, a company that makes a qualifying disclosure of potential criminal conduct to the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section may receive the benefits of both DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP) and HHS-OIG’s SDP without submitting a separate disclosure under the SDP.

More broadly, the policy underscores the growing importance of the recently established Fraud Division and the consolidation of criminal enforcement authority within it. The announcement builds on the Fraud Division’s earlier guidance regarding its enforcement priorities, corporate enforcement policy, and approach to investigating, disrupting, and prosecuting fraud.

Separately, on October 20, 2026, the Fraud Division launched the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program. The program offers discretionary awards of $10,000 to $30,000 for original information leading to criminal healthcare charges and fraud involving programs and benefits administered by certain federal agencies. Because DOJ may pay an award as soon as charges are filed, whistleblowers could receive money sooner than they would under many other government reward programs. Receiving an award under this program generally does not prevent a whistleblower from seeking an award through another program, so a whistleblower may be able to receive an earlier payment without waiving the possibility of receiving a larger recovery later.

Choosing the Appropriate Disclosure Channel

Potential criminal conduct. Under the new policy, a company seeking the benefits of both DOJ’s CEP and HHS-OIG’s SDP first discloses potentially criminal healthcare conduct to DOJ’s Health Care Fraud Section. DOJ will notify HHS-OIG, so the company need not make a separate HHS-OIG submission to seek SDP benefits. By contrast, a disclosure made only to HHS-OIG generally will not qualify as a voluntary self-disclosure under the CEP or satisfy the CEP’s requirements for a full declination. DOJ may still consider, however, a disclosure to HHS-OIG as evidence of cooperation or remediation.

The coordinated policy applies to qualifying disclosures made to the Fraud Division on or after the policy’s effective date, October 15, 2026, that involve potential federal crimes affecting one or more federal health care programs. Because the joint policy focuses on companies, it cannot be assumed that its coordinated benefits or the CEP’s treatment automatically extends to individuals.

Potential civil or administrative matters. HHS-OIG’s revised SDP does not cover federal crimes, which should be disclosed to DOJ. The SDP remains available to providers, suppliers, and others who remain subject to HHS-OIG’s civil monetary penalty (“CMP”) authority and who reasonably believe that their conduct may have violated federal law. It is not intended for simple overpayments or errors that do not involve a federal law violation, which are to be reported through the appropriate Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services channel or another applicable refund process. Nor is the SDP the right path to disclose arrangements that may violate exclusively the physician self-referral law or for conduct covered by HHS-OIG’s Grant Self-Disclosure Program or Contractor Self-Disclosure Program.

Practical Steps for Companies and Individuals

Assess the conduct promptly. Determine at the outset whether the facts indicate potential criminal conduct, possible CMP liability, or some other violation of federal law. Companies may want to involve legal counsel early to assess the facts and, where appropriate, conduct an investigation in a manner designed to protect attorney-client privileged communications before deciding whether, when, and to whom to disclose.

Determine at the outset whether the facts indicate potential criminal conduct, possible CMP liability, or some other violation of federal law. Companies may want to involve legal counsel early to assess the facts and, where appropriate, conduct an investigation in a manner designed to protect attorney-client privileged communications before deciding whether, when, and to whom to disclose. Preserve evidence, stop ongoing conduct, and prepare for a full investigation. Take immediate corrective and mitigating actions. In criminal matters, DOJ emphasizes prompt disclosure to protect program funds, patients, consumers, and investors and to prevent evidence concerning culpable individuals from becoming stale. HHS-OIG similarly expects misconduct to have ended. For an improper kickback arrangement, corrective action must be taken and the arrangement terminated within 90 days after the SDP submission. HHS-OIG also requires the disclosing party to complete its internal investigation and damages calculation within 90 days after the initial submission.

Take immediate corrective and mitigating actions. In criminal matters, DOJ emphasizes prompt disclosure to protect program funds, patients, consumers, and investors and to prevent evidence concerning culpable individuals from becoming stale. HHS-OIG similarly expects misconduct to have ended. For an improper kickback arrangement, corrective action must be taken and the arrangement terminated within 90 days after the SDP submission. HHS-OIG also requires the disclosing party to complete its internal investigation and damages calculation within 90 days after the initial submission. Strengthen compliance, detection, and escalation mechanisms. Maintain effective controls for identifying potential misconduct early, including a well-publicized hotline and other confidential reporting channels, risk-based auditing and monitoring, and clear procedures for escalating concerns to compliance, legal, and senior leadership. Companies may want to also protect internal reporters from retaliation, document how concerns are investigated and resolved, and periodically test whether these mechanisms are working as intended.

Maintain effective controls for identifying potential misconduct early, including a well-publicized hotline and other confidential reporting channels, risk-based auditing and monitoring, and clear procedures for escalating concerns to compliance, legal, and senior leadership. Companies may want to also protect internal reporters from retaliation, document how concerns are investigated and resolved, and periodically test whether these mechanisms are working as intended. Assess individual exposure separately. The joint policy’s single-disclosure mechanism benefits companies—not individuals—and does not provide individual immunity from prosecution. Individuals who may have been involved in potential criminal conduct can retain separate legal counsel and independently assess their exposure. Do not assume that a company’s disclosure, cooperation credit, or full or partial declination under the CEP will protect them individually from investigation or prosecution.

Bottom line: DOJ’s Fraud Division is now the first stop for a company seeking coordinated resolution of potentially criminal health care misconduct. The SDP remains a separate path for eligible civil or administrative CMP matters. Whatever the nature of the conduct, companies may want to retain experienced counsel and act quickly to investigate, stop ongoing misconduct, preserve evidence, and take corrective measures.