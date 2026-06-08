DOJ Accelerates False Claims Act Investigations Involving Medicaid and Other State-Based Benefit Programs

On May 27, 2026, the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Division, Brett Shumate, announced that civil lawyers within the DOJ and U.S. Attorney’s Offices will need to fast-track and prioritize sealed False Claims Act (FCA) qui tam cases involving fraud against federally funded state administered benefits programs. According to the DOJ’s announcement, the Civil Division intends to evaluate these sealed matters within 60 days where possible, and no later than 120 days, pursuant to a March 2026 executive-order-driven enforcement initiative. This directive will require the DOJ’s civil lawyers to issue subpoenas, review records, and conduct interviews in an unusually compressed timetable.

This development has immediate consequences for recipients of Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs). For these state-based benefit matters, this directive will require companies and other entities that receive CIDs for documents, interrogatory responses, or testimony to mobilize quickly, preserve relevant information immediately, and make early strategic decisions about response scope and privilege. Extended deadline continuances may become harder to obtain if the DOJ is operating under internal review clocks tied to sealed-case decision points.

This accelerated decision schedule will necessarily shift the burden of litigation to relators and their lawyers requiring them to handle the resulting litigation with a minimal burden on the government. That reality makes the pre-intervention phase more consequential: presentations to the DOJ during the CID and seal period may now have an even greater impact on whether the government intervenes, narrows its theories, or declines the case altogether.

The DOJ’s leadership emphasized in the memorandum that a “whole-of-government” approach would apply: the DOJ will coordinate quickly with criminal prosecutors, fraud enforcement units, and affected agencies to evaluate criminal, civil, and administrative remedies, including payment suspensions and program-specific analysis. Overall, the goal is to accelerate meritorious benefits fraud cases and focus government resources on the most serious and complex schemes.

It will be essential for companies and individuals who receive these CIDs to retain counsel and start collecting the responsive records immediately upon receipt.

Practical Implications for Providers, Contractors, and Managed-Care Participants

Organizations participating in Medicaid, Medi-Cal and other state-administered benefit programs should expect faster information demands and less tolerance for slow internal collection efforts once a CID or related inquiry arrives. Entities that rely on decentralized claims, eligibility, utilization-management, pharmacy, or subcontractor data may face greater challenges because the government’s timeline will not pause while records are gathered across business units.

Three practical implications stand out:

Preservation and collection must begin immediately. Legal, compliance, and business teams should identify custodians, systems, and third-party data sources at the outset rather than waiting for rolling negotiations over scope.

Early case assessment becomes more important. Counsel should quickly test the factual theory, reimbursement pathway, damages assumptions, and any materiality arguments before the DOJ reaches an intervention decision.

Parallel-enforcement planning should occur on day one. Because the DOJ has signaled closer coordination across enforcement channels, responses should account for potential criminal, administrative, suspension, and overpayment ramifications at the same time.

Given the importance of FCA matters to the healthcare industry, in-house counsel at such organizations should be extra attentive when CIDs arrive regarding Medicaid and Medi-Cal in light of these new, compressed deadlines.