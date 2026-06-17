Doing Business in Israel: The 2026 US-Israel Legal Review
Wednesday, June 17, 2026

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Nishlis Legal Marketing has officially released its 2026 US-Israel Legal Review, in partnership with The National Law Review and the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC)’s Israel chapter.

This year's edition is the most comprehensive yet and arrives at a moment when cross-border activity is being tested, reshaped, and, in many ways, strengthened. Despite geopolitical pressure and rapid technological change, the connection between the US and Israeli markets remains highly active, driven by investment and innovation, and increasingly complex regulation. 

The review presents a clear view of what Israeli GCs expect from their external advisers today, with contributions from leading firms and compelling interviews with senior general counsel and the Executive Director of ACC Israel. It also includes the eighth IsraelDesks League Tables, showcasing the top global law firms and attorneys involved in Israeli deals and with Israeli clients.

A clear thread running through the publication is the way deals are structured and financed in a more demanding environment. Contributors examine private equity and M&A activity, capital markets trends, and the growing use of sophisticated financing and risk allocation tools, including insurance. There is also a sharper focus on how Israeli companies are adapting their M&A strategies in the age of artificial intelligence, alongside the practical realities of financing in a shifting economic climate.

On the disputes side, contributors look at international arbitration and developments in Israeli litigation, highlighting how complex, multi-jurisdictional matters are being handled in practice. 

Technology and regulation continue to shape the landscape as well. Articles explore the impact of AI on copyright and patent law, regulatory developments in crypto, and key trends across sectors, including healthcare, energy, employment, intellectual property disputes, representations and warranties, and real estate. 

Taken together, these perspectives offer a clear, practical view of the legal frameworks driving US-Israeli business in 2026.

Read the 2026 US-Israel Legal Review here. 

Copyright ©2026 The National Law Review

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