Does Your Will Control Your IRA, Life Insurance, and Bank Account? When Beneficiary Designations Take Priority

Does a will override a beneficiary designation? Generally, no. Your IRA, life insurance policy, or bank account with a valid beneficiary designation typically passes to the named beneficiary—even if your will directs a different distribution. Certain joint accounts also pass to the surviving owner outside your will.

For Pennsylvania and New Jersey families, this distinction matters. A carefully drafted will may not accomplish your goals if beneficiary designations and account ownership tell a different story. The key is coordination: your will, trusts, beneficiary forms, and account ownership should work together.

Your will generally directs the distribution of your probate estate. These are assets that pass through your estate rather than directly to someone through a beneficiary designation, survivorship arrangement, or trust. An individually owned bank account without an effective beneficiary designation is a common example.

Nonprobate assets follow different instructions. An IRA generally follows its beneficiary designation, life insurance follows the policy designation, and certain bank accounts pass according to beneficiary or survivorship provisions. These assets remain important parts of your estate plan, even though your will generally does not determine who receives them.

For an IRA, a valid beneficiary designation generally controls who receives the account. Signing a new will ordinarily does not change the designation maintained by your financial institution. Suppose your will divides your estate equally between your two children, but your IRA names only your daughter. If that designation remains valid and effective at your death, your daughter generally receives the IRA. Your will’s equal-distribution provision does not automatically give your son half of that account.

The beneficiary’s identity can also affect distribution options and tax treatment. A surviving spouse may have options unavailable to other beneficiaries, while naming an estate or trust can change the applicable distribution rules. IRA beneficiary decisions therefore deserve review alongside your broader estate plan.

Life insurance generally pays the beneficiary designated under the policy—not the beneficiaries named in your will. Pennsylvania law expressly recognizes life insurance beneficiary designations as non-testamentary transfers, meaning they are not governed by the rules controlling transfers under a will.

For example, naming your children in a new will generally does not redirect a policy that still validly names your sibling as beneficiary. Similarly, creating a trust under your will does not automatically direct insurance proceeds into that trust. If your policy names a child individually, the designation must be coordinated with any intended trust arrangement.

For bank accounts, the answer depends on ownership and beneficiary provisions. An account held solely in your name without an effective beneficiary designation generally becomes part of your probate estate and can pass under your will. A payable-on-death, or POD, account generally passes to the designated surviving beneficiary. New Jersey law expressly provides that a POD designation cannot be changed by will. Pennsylvania law similarly restricts changing certain account beneficiary arrangements and survivorship rights by will.

A joint account with survivorship rights generally passes to the surviving owner, subject to applicable law and evidence of a different intention. This can create surprises when a parent adds one child to an account to help pay bills. Survivorship rights may direct the balance to that child despite a will dividing the estate equally among all children.

A missing beneficiary designation does not necessarily mean your will controls. The account, policy, or plan may contain default provisions identifying who receives the funds. Depending on those provisions and applicable law, the recipient may be a spouse, another specified person, or your estate. If an IRA becomes payable to your estate, that result can also affect the distribution rules.

A practical estate planning review starts with obtaining current beneficiary and ownership records from each institution. Confirm your primary and contingent beneficiaries, their percentage shares, and any survivorship terms. Compare those records with your will and trusts to identify inconsistent instructions. Complete changes through the institution’s required procedures and retain confirmation. Some employer retirement plans also require spousal consent before naming someone other than a spouse.

Your will is important, but it is only one part of your estate plan. For Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents, reviewing beneficiary designations and account ownership alongside legal documents can help ensure these separate instructions support the same goals.