Does Rescheduling Make Medical Marijuana Expansion More Likely? A State-by-State Assessment

One of the questions I have been asked most often since the Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed a final order moving FDA-approved marijuana products and state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act is whether the federal government’s decision to move state-licensed medical marijuana to Schedule III will make it more likely that states expand access to existing medical programs or, in the states that still have no program, that new ones are adopted. My answer is: yes, but modestly, and unevenly. The signal matters more than any mechanical legal effect. Let me explain what I mean.

For purposes of this analysis, the question breaks into three inquiries. First, will rescheduling accelerate expansion in states that have existing medical programs but where access is limited — states like Texas, Iowa, and, until just recently, Georgia? Second, will it move the remaining states without any comprehensive medical program to adopt one? And third, will patients in states with both medical and adult use programs migrate to the medical program in meaningful numbers? These are different questions, and the rescheduling order bears on them in different ways.

The Rescheduling Order Does Not Legally Compel States to Do Anything

The rescheduling order is a federal action with federal effect. It moves state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III on the federal controlled substances schedule. It creates a DEA registration pathway for state-licensed operators. It eliminates the Section 280E tax disallowance for those operators prospectively. What it does not do is require any state to create a medical marijuana program, expand an existing one, certify more physicians, register more patients, or approve more dispensary locations. The order is permissive at the state level, not mandatory.

States can continue doing exactly what they were doing before rescheduling, and most will in the short term. The federal acknowledgment that medical marijuana has accepted medical use does not override state law or state legislative prerogatives. A state legislature that has blocked medical cannabis bills for a decade can continue doing so. The order changed the federal posture toward state programs; it did not change committee chairmanships.

The Signal That Does Matter: The Trump Alignment Argument

With that caveat established, the rescheduling order is a genuine political tailwind for medical access expansion, for a specific reason that has less to do with the legal mechanics and more to do with the political environment in the states where expansion has been blocked.

The hold-out states — both those with restrictive existing programs and those with no program at all — are, almost without exception, states with Republican-controlled legislatures and Republican governors. The obstacle to medical cannabis expansion in those states has not been public opinion. A YouGov/Economist poll conducted in April 2026, just before the rescheduling order took effect, found 84% of Americans support legalizing marijuana for medical use, including 81% of Republicans. The obstacle has been the political risk calculation facing individual Republican legislators who have not wanted to be seen as endorsing a substance that remains illegal under federal law and that may still be perceived — despite the changing polling data — as risking the support of their conservative base.

That calculation has now changed or at least been nuanced. A Republican president, acting through a Republican attorney general, has issued an order that formally declares state-licensed medical marijuana to have accepted medical use under federal law. Blanche framed the order as “delivering on President Trump’s promise to expand Americans’ access to medical treatment options.” That is a very different political sentence than anything available to conservative state legislators during the Obama or Biden years. A Republican state legislator in a conservative state can now vote for a medical program and describe that vote as consistent with, rather than in defiance of, federal policy under a Republican administration. That is a real political shift, even if it is not a legal one.

Existing Programs: Where Expansion Is Most Likely

The rescheduling order’s effects are likely strongest in states that already have medical programs but where access has been constrained by low THC caps, narrow qualifying condition lists, limited physician participation, or inadequate dispensary infrastructure. Georgia is the best current example.

Georgia signed SB 220, the “Putting Georgia’s Patients First Act,” on May 12, 2026 — just two weeks after the rescheduling order took effect. The bill removes the previous 5% THC potency cap and replaces it with a possession limit of 12,000 milligrams, adds new qualifying conditions, including lupus and severe arthritis, and allows vaporization as a delivery method for patients over age 21. The Georgia bill had been building legislative momentum before April 28, but the timing is notable. The rescheduling order did not cause the Georgia expansion, but it at least arguably provided political cover for Republican legislators who might otherwise have hesitated. The bill passed the Senate 38-14 and the House 144-21 — margins that reflect broad bipartisan comfort with the expansion.

The same dynamic is available in other states with restrictive existing programs. Texas’s Compassionate Use Program allows only extremely low-THC products and covers a limited range of conditions. Iowa’s medical cannabis program caps patient purchases at 4.5 grams of THC per 90 days — a limit that advocates have described as insufficient for many patients’ medical needs. Tennessee has a CBD-only framework with no THC product access. All of these states have Republican-controlled legislatures that have repeatedly resisted expansion. The federal signal that state-licensed medical marijuana now has federal recognition as medicine gives expansion advocates a new argument: not “we should do this despite federal law,” but “the federal government has now confirmed what we have been saying about the medical value of this plant.”

This is not a guarantee that expansion will happen. Legislative dynamics, committee assignments, and individual member concerns will continue to play a role. But the political cost of expansion has likely decreased in these states, and that matters for the margin cases.

No-Program States: The More Difficult Question

As of the rescheduling order’s effective date, roughly nine states had no comprehensive medical marijuana program: Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and — until Georgia’s recent expansion — Georgia. Nebraska voters approved a medical cannabis program in November 2024 but implementation is still underway. The question is whether rescheduling tips any of the remaining hold-outs.

My assessment is that rescheduling helps at the margins in this category, but the hold-out states are hold-outs for structural reasons that a federal scheduling change alone does not dissolve. Each deserves a brief individual look:

North Carolina is probably the most realistic near-term adoption candidate. A comprehensive medical cannabis bill, HB 1011 (the Compassionate Care Act), carried over from the 2025 session and is active in the current legislature, which began its 2026 session on April 21 — almost exactly when the rescheduling order took effect. The bill has genuine bipartisan support, and the federal backdrop has materially improved. North Carolina is also surrounded by states — Virginia to the north, Georgia and South Carolina to the south — that are moving toward broader programs, and border-state competitive pressure has a history of accelerating legislative action.

is probably the most realistic near-term adoption candidate. A comprehensive medical cannabis bill, HB 1011 (the Compassionate Care Act), carried over from the 2025 session and is active in the current legislature, which began its 2026 session on April 21 — almost exactly when the rescheduling order took effect. The bill has genuine bipartisan support, and the federal backdrop has materially improved. North Carolina is also surrounded by states — Virginia to the north, Georgia and South Carolina to the south — that are moving toward broader programs, and border-state competitive pressure has a history of accelerating legislative action. South Carolina has a conservative medical cannabis bill (S 0053) that would create a restricted but comprehensive program. The state’s cultural conservatism has been the primary obstacle, and South Carolina legislators have consistently noted the tension with federal law as a reason for caution. The Trump administration’s endorsement of state-licensed medical marijuana at minimum diminishes that particular objection. Whether the bill moves in the current session depends on individual leadership decisions that are difficult to predict from the outside.

has a conservative medical cannabis bill (S 0053) that would create a restricted but comprehensive program. The state’s cultural conservatism has been the primary obstacle, and South Carolina legislators have consistently noted the tension with federal law as a reason for caution. The Trump administration’s endorsement of state-licensed medical marijuana at minimum diminishes that particular objection. Whether the bill moves in the current session depends on individual leadership decisions that are difficult to predict from the outside. Tennessee has seen repeated failures of medical cannabis legislation, and 2026 is no exception. A comprehensive medical cannabis bill died in committee in the current session, and the legislature adjourned in April. A modest bipartisan bill to provide legal protection from prosecution for medical marijuana patients obtaining product from other states also failed to advance. The political environment has improved but has not yet reached the tipping point Tennessee’s legislature requires. That state baffles me.

has seen repeated failures of medical cannabis legislation, and 2026 is no exception. A comprehensive medical cannabis bill died in committee in the current session, and the legislature adjourned in April. A modest bipartisan bill to provide legal protection from prosecution for medical marijuana patients obtaining product from other states also failed to advance. The political environment has improved but has not yet reached the tipping point Tennessee’s legislature requires. That state baffles me. Wisconsin passed a medical cannabis bill out of the Senate Health Committee in February 2026 but did not receive a floor vote before the legislature adjourned in March. That is closer than Wisconsin has come before. Republican Gov. Tony Evers has long supported medical cannabis. The political trajectory is positive, but the legislature’s Republican leadership continues to be the bottleneck.

passed a medical cannabis bill out of the Senate Health Committee in February 2026 but did not receive a floor vote before the legislature adjourned in March. That is closer than Wisconsin has come before. Republican Gov. Tony Evers has long supported medical cannabis. The political trajectory is positive, but the legislature’s Republican leadership continues to be the bottleneck. Idaho is the most intransigent case and deserves special attention because what is happening there is actually a story of backlash rather than progress. Idaho legislators have already referred a constitutional amendment to the November 2026 ballot — HJR 4 — that would strip voters of the ability to legalize currently prohibited drugs through citizen initiative, effectively making the legislature the exclusive gatekeeper for any future cannabis access. If that amendment passes in November, it would dramatically reduce the available pathways to access for advocates in Idaho regardless of what happens at the federal level. At the same time, medical cannabis initiative proponents have been gathering signatures for a November 2026 ballot measure, so there is a genuine race underway. Rescheduling provides some help to the initiative proponents, but the legislative countermove is significant.

is the most intransigent case and deserves special attention because what is happening there is actually a story of backlash rather than progress. Idaho legislators have already referred a constitutional amendment to the November 2026 ballot — HJR 4 — that would strip voters of the ability to legalize currently prohibited drugs through citizen initiative, effectively making the legislature the exclusive gatekeeper for any future cannabis access. If that amendment passes in November, it would dramatically reduce the available pathways to access for advocates in Idaho regardless of what happens at the federal level. At the same time, medical cannabis initiative proponents have been gathering signatures for a November 2026 ballot measure, so there is a genuine race underway. Rescheduling provides some help to the initiative proponents, but the legislative countermove is significant. Kansas, Indiana, and Wyoming remain the states where even advocates acknowledge that near-term progress is the least likely. Kansas has rejected comprehensive medical cannabis bills repeatedly, Indiana has been surrounded by legal states for years without legislative movement, and Wyoming’s legislature has shown little appetite for change. All three are among the most politically resistant environments in the country. Rescheduling improves the political environment at the margins but is unlikely to be determinative in the immediate term.

The Third Category: Dual-Program States Where Medical Use Now Looks More Attractive

There is a third category that the existing-program versus no-program framing misses entirely, and it may be where rescheduling produces its most immediate practical consequences. These are states that have both a medical marijuana program and an adult-use program — states like Colorado, California, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, and a growing number of others — where the adult-use market has effectively swallowed the medical market whole. In most of these states, the overwhelming majority of consumers who could qualify for a medical card have simply stopped getting one. The adult-use dispensary down the street is easier, cheaper in upfront registration costs, and requires no physician certification. The medical program has, in practical terms, become a secondary feature of the market rather than its foundation.

Rescheduling has the potential to reverse that dynamic, or at least to meaningfully reallocate demand. State-licensed medical marijuana — specifically, the state-licensed medical marijuana covered by the rescheduling order — is now a Schedule III substance under federal law; adult-use cannabis purchased from an adult-use dispensary is not. The rescheduling order was expressly limited to state-licensed medical programs and DEA-approved medications. It did not reschedule adult-use marijuana. That distinction, which might seem academic, could have real consequences for consumers as federal policy evolves.

There are a number of ways a medical card could become more attractive in a dual-program state. First, health insurance: If state-licensed medical marijuana is a Schedule III substance, it becomes at least theoretically possible for health insurers — or, more realistically, health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts — to begin treating physician-recommended medical marijuana as a reimbursable medical expense. No insurer has announced such a policy yet, but the legal barrier that existed under Schedule I classification is now materially lower for state-licensed medical marijuana. A consumer who obtains a physician certification and purchases from a licensed medical dispensary is in a categorically different federal legal posture than one buying from an adult-use store. For patients with genuine medical needs who are spending meaningful money on product, that distinction could be worth the cost and effort of getting a medical card.

Second, and more immediately, taxes: Many dual-program states impose lower sales tax rates on medical marijuana than on adult-use product. In some states the difference is substantial — Illinois, for example, imposes an adult-use cannabis tax that can reach 34% or higher depending on the product’s THC concentration, while medical marijuana is taxed at a significantly lower rate. Consumers who were previously indifferent to the distinction — because both programs were federally illegal and the main practical difference was a registration fee and a doctor’s visit — may now weigh the calculus differently. If state-licensed medical marijuana carries federal legal recognition and a lower state tax burden, the value proposition of maintaining a medical card improves. Tack on the fact that medical marijuana operators are no longer subject to 280E and can pass along those savings to consumers — a benefit not currently available to adult-use operators — and the playing field tilts even more towards medical programs.

Third, product access: In many dual-program states, medical dispensaries are authorized to carry higher-potency products, larger purchase quantities, or product formulations not available on the adult-use side. Those distinctions have existed for years, but consumers who had no reason to think about their federal legal status often ignored them. In a post-rescheduling world, patients with serious conditions may find it worthwhile to formalize their patient status both for the product access advantages and for whatever downstream federal recognition that status may eventually carry.

None of this is automatic, and there are countervailing considerations. Getting a medical card still requires a physician certification, which takes time and money. States vary in how straightforward that process is. And the federal benefits that state-licensed medical marijuana status might eventually confer — FSA reimbursement, potential insurance coverage, federal employment protections — are still largely prospective rather than realized. The DOT guidance discussed elsewhere on this blog makes clear that rescheduling has not yet translated into federal workplace protections for medical marijuana users in safety-sensitive industries. But for the average adult consumer in a dual-program state who qualifies for a medical card and has been buying at the adult-use counter out of convenience, the calculation just got more interesting. Dispensary operators and attorneys in dual-program states should be paying attention to whether their medical patient enrollment numbers start to move.

The Structural Limitations Worth Keeping in Mind

Even in states where rescheduling tips the political balance toward adoption, there is an important gap between legislative action and functional patient access. A state that enacts a medical cannabis program still has to build the licensing and regulatory infrastructure to make it work. Alabama authorized its medical cannabis program in 2021 and is only now, in mid-2026, on the verge of its first dispensary sale. There is no federal shortcut to a functional state market. States considering new programs in the wake of rescheduling should look at Alabama’s experience and plan accordingly.

There is also a broader structural limitation worth stating plainly. Public opinion on medical marijuana in the hold-out states is not the obstacle. The obstacle is that legislative gatekeepers in a small number of states have been able to prevent floor votes on bills that would almost certainly pass if they reached a vote. Rescheduling changes the political cost of expansion, but it does not change the rules of parliamentary procedure or the composition of key committees. In states where leadership is committed to blocking medical cannabis, the federal signal alone will not unlock the door.

The Bottom Line

The April 2026 rescheduling order is a genuine political boost for medical access expansion at the state level. Its effects are likely most durable in existing-program states where expansion legislation was already building momentum and needed political cover rather than creation from scratch.

In dual-program states where the adult-use market has eclipsed the medical program, rescheduling creates a new incentive structure that may quietly drive medical patient enrollment back up — as consumers absorb the implications of state-licensed medical marijuana now carrying federal Schedule III recognition that adult-use purchases do not.

In no-program states, the order improves the political environment but does not overcome the structural obstacles that have made those states hold-outs in the first place.

The deepest effect of rescheduling on state-level access may not be visible for another year or two. As the research community, the medical profession, and state legislators absorb what it means for the federal government to have formally acknowledged medical marijuana’s therapeutic value, the political calculus in conservative states will continue to evolve. The order did not end the state-level access debate. It changed its terms.