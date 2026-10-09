Does My Spouse Get Everything Without a Will in Place?

One of the most common misconceptions I hear from married couples is, “I don't need a Will. My spouse will get everything anyway.”

Unfortunately, that assumption is often wrong.

What happens if you die without a Will in Pennsylvania?

When a Pennsylvania resident dies without a Will, their estate is distributed according to Pennsylvania's intestacy laws. Intestacy laws are the statutory scheme established by the Commonwealth to determine who inherits a deceased person's assets when there is no valid Will in place.

The problem is that the Commonwealth's plan may be very different from your plan.

Many people are surprised to learn that a surviving spouse does not always inherit the entire probate estate. Depending upon who survives the decedent, a spouse may be required to share the estate with children or even with the decedent's parents.

Does a surviving spouse inherit everything if there are children or living parents?

For example, if a married person dies leaving a spouse and children from a prior relationship, the surviving spouse does not automatically inherit everything. Likewise, if a married individual dies leaving a spouse and parents but no children, the probate estate may be divided between the spouse and the parents. In these situations, assets that a person assumed would pass entirely to their spouse may instead be distributed among multiple heirs.

This can create financial hardship, family conflict, and outcomes that are inconsistent with the decedent's wishes.

How can I make sure my assets go to the right people after I die?

A properly drafted Will allows you to determine who receives your probate assets and in what proportions. It also allows you to appoint an executor, streamline estate administration, and provide certainty for your loved ones during an already difficult time.

The good news is that this mistake is easily avoided.

If your goal is for your spouse to inherit your estate, do not rely on assumptions or the default rules established by the Commonwealth. A comprehensive estate plan ensures that your wishes are clearly documented and legally enforceable.

The bottom line: don't let the Commonwealth decide who receives your property. Take the time to create a Will and make sure your estate plan reflects your actual intentions.

Your estate plan is too important to leave to chance. An attorney is not just a service provider, but a lifelong trusted advisor who will help you make the best decisions for your peace of mind and your family’s future.