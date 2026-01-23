Doeren Mayhew Merges in Gerald Stinnett CPA

Troy, Mich.-based IPA 100 firm Doeren Mayhew (FY24 net revenue of $170.4 million) has acquired Gerald Stinnett CPA PC, effective Dec. 1, to grow its Metro Atlanta presence. Since its founding in 1983, Gerald Stinnett CPA has offered a comprehensive suite of tax, accounting and consulting services to organizations in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. The firm’s founder Gerald Stinnett and his associates have moved operations to Doeren Mayhew’s Metro Atlanta office.

“We are excited to offer our valued clients with an expanded scope of services and resources that will now be available by joining forces with Doeren Mayhew. The accounting industry continues to evolve because of technology, regulations and complexity that require the level of sophisticated infrastructure Doeren Mayhew brings to the table,” said Stinnett. “This also represents a tremendous opportunity for us to provide our staff with access to value-added training, opening doors for continued career growth.”

Since entering the Atlanta market in July 2025 via the acquisition of AGL CPA Group, Doeren Mayhew has centered its efforts on building local resources with deeply rooted relationships in the area. The firm is well positioned to continue expanding its presence and capturing a larger market share to drive long-term value to businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the region.

“Through this acquisition, Doeren Mayhew continues on a pattern of sustained growth,” said Jay Robbins, Doeren Mayhew’s greater Atlanta managing principal. “We are excited to have Gerald and team join us. Given the business and client-service philosophies are already aligned, I’m confident the transition will be seamless for their clients while offering them access to additional senior-level experts and an enhanced portfolio of services.”