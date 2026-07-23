Doeren Mayhew Expands Florida Presence Through Acquisition
Thursday, July 23, 2026
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Troy, Mich.-based IPA 100 firm Doeren Mayhew (FY24 net revenue of $170.4 million) completed its acquisition of Punta Gorda, Fla.-based McMillan Whiteman & Associates (MWA), effective June 30.

The MWA team will continue operating from its office under the Doeren Mayhew brand. The acquisition expands Doeren Mayhew's presence along Florida's Gulf Coast and adds more than 15 professionals to the firm's audit and tax practice. 

"This acquisition represents another important step in our long-term Florida growth strategy, reflecting our focused approach to building a stronger, more connected presence across the state," said Chad Anschuetz, CEO of Doeren Mayhew.

Founded in 1985, MWA serves closely held businesses, contractors, professional service firms, medical practices, homeowner and condominium associations, and high-net-worth individuals. 

"As the accounting profession continues to evolve, we recognize the importance of aligning with a firm that offers the resources, innovation and specialized expertise needed to support our clients for the long term," said leaders of MWA Ray Whiteman and Betsy McMillan in a joint statement. "Joining Doeren Mayhew allows us to focus more of our time on client relationships while leveraging the firm's operational support, technology and expanded service offerings."

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