Doeren Mayhew Acquires Dent Moses, Expands Into Alabama and Adds IT Managed Services Platform

Troy, Mich.-based IPA 100 firm Doeren Mayhew (FY24 net revenue of $170.37 million) has acquired IPA 400 firm Dent Moses LLP (FY24 net revenue of $170.37 million), a Birmingham, Ala.-based CPA firm, and its affiliate Impact Technology Group LLC, expanding the firm’s footprint into Alabama and enhancing its technology services platform. The transaction was effective Feb. 10.

Founded in 1923, Dent Moses provides audit, tax and outsourced accounting services to high-net-worth individuals, privately held companies and governmental entities across industries including construction, real estate, professional services, manufacturing and distribution. The firm launched a technology solutions practice in 2001, which evolved into a managed and co-managed IT services platform operating as Impact Technology Group.

“We’re excited to welcome a team known for its strength in audit and tax, deep client relationships and a culture grounded in exceptional people,” said Chad Anschuetz, CEO of Doeren Mayhew Advisors LLC. “At the same time, the addition of Impact Technology’s managed services platform advances a longstanding strategic priority for us. We’re committed to building a firm that evolves alongside our clients and anticipates the demands of today’s dynamic business environment, and this is an area requiring continuous innovation. We look forward to scaling this practice across our footprint and expanding the value we deliver to clients.”

The acquisition establishes Doeren Mayhew’s first office in Alabama and adds nine principals and nearly 65 professionals to the firm. Former Dent Moses partners will remain in leadership roles as principals of Doeren Mayhew. Lee Willoughby, MP of Dent Moses, will continue leading the Birmingham office as managing principal.

“What drew us to Doeren Mayhew was the strength of its platform and its shared commitment to client relationships,” said Willoughby. “Building strong, lasting relationships has been at the core of our firm since day one, and that foundation remains unchanged. This combination allows us to preserve what makes us who we are, while positioning us to accelerate our growth across Alabama. With access to additional expertise and resources, we’re able to deliver even greater value to the clients and communities we serve, which has always been our priority.”

The CPA and advisory practice will operate under the Doeren Mayhew brand, while Impact Technology Group will continue under its existing name with the designation “A Doeren Mayhew Company.”