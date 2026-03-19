Doeren Mayhew Acquires Berman Hopkins

Troy, Mich.-based IPA 100 firm Doeren Mayhew (FY25 net revenue of $170.37 million) has acquired Berman Hopkins CPAs & Associates LLP, a top 300 CPA firm with offices in Orlando and Melbourne, Fla., expanding the firm’s footprint in central Florida.

The acquisition adds nearly 100 employees to Doeren Mayhew, including nine principals. Christopher McDirmit will continue to lead the central Florida offices as managing principal. Former partners Jason Berry, Sean Cedar, Agnes Gregory, Joseph Jones, Justin Knox, Jason Miller, Laura Anne Pray and Steven Rivera will join the firm’s leadership team as principals.

“We are excited to welcome the Berman Hopkins team. Their strong reputation in Florida and dedication to client success make them an outstanding fit for our firm,” said Chad M. Anschuetz, CEO of Doeren Mayhew Advisors LLC. “They bring exceptional talent in key complementary sectors critical to our growth, including construction, while also adding specialized expertise that creates new opportunities for us to scale strategically across the firm.”

The transaction represents Doeren Mayhew’s second Florida deal in the past year and its eighth in the Southeast as the firm continues to expand in high-growth markets. Berman Hopkins will operate under Doeren Mayhew’s alternative practice structure, including Doeren Mayhew Assurance and Doeren Mayhew Advisors LLC.

“As we looked to the future, our leadership team focused on finding the right path to better serve our clients and create even greater opportunities for our people,” said McDirmit, managing partner of Berman Hopkins. “Doeren Mayhew strengthens our ability to advise clients across every aspect of their business, amplifying the strategic impact we deliver as trusted leaders. Equally important, it aligns with our people-first culture, ensuring we continue to invest in our team and empower them to build truly purposeful careers.”