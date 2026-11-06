DOE Releases Emissions Value Request Process for 45Z Fuel Production Credit

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced on October 16, 2026, the availability of the Emissions Value Request (EVR) Process in support of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s (Treasury) and Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) administration of the Section 45Z Credit for Clean Fuel Production. 91 Fed. Reg. 65737. According to DOE’s October 14, 2026, press release, the Clean Fuel Production Tax Credit (Internal Revenue Code Section 45Z) provides a production incentive for certain feedstocks produced in the United States, Mexico, or Canada. Transportation fuel producers seeking to claim the tax credit must obtain the lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rate of their transportation fuel using the applicable rate table for Section 45Z. If the rate table does not include the fuel’s type, primary feedstock, or pathway, fuel producers must petition the Secretary of Treasury for a provisional emission rate (PER). Fuel producers can use the EVR process to obtain a rate value from DOE and petition Treasury for a PER.

DOE states that to request an emissions value, stakeholders must follow the EVR Application Instructions to submit the following requested materials:

Engineering information/analyses consistent with the specified section of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study or similar indication of project maturity, as determined by DOE; and

A completed EVR form.

DOE notes that in addition to the required documents, an applicant also has the option to include additional information that may be beneficial in completing lifecycle analysis of the transportation fuel production pathway described in the EVR form and FEED study.