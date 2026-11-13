DOD Says Wind Project Reviews Have Resumed — Here’s What Developers Need to Know Before They Move Forward

The Department of Defense (DOD) says its review of proposed wind energy projects has resumed after a freeze that began in August 2025. That is a meaningful development, but not, by itself, a clear path to construction.

In a November 3, 2026, filing, DOD notified the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon (Portland Division) that reviews have resumed across all categories of projects following the court’s August 2026 preliminary injunction requiring the department to lift its review freeze and resume processing applications. The department points to completed analytical reviews, renewed mitigation discussions, and one executed mitigation agreement. Developer and organizational plaintiffs see a different picture: new administrative requirements, disputed mitigation agreement models, and projects that remain stalled. Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have also intervened, citing the freeze’s effects on their energy policies and economies.

The disagreement matters beyond the courtroom. A project can be under active review without having resolved any military-readiness concerns. Furthermore, it can make administrative progress without reaching the milestone its financing, construction schedule, or commercial agreements actually require.

For developers and investors, the right question is not whether DOD has restarted its process. It is what that process now requires for the specific project, where it stands, and what must happen before it reaches its next permitting, financing, or construction milestone.

What the Litigation Is Actually About

The litigation, Renewable Northwest v. Hegseth, No. 3:26-cv-01092 (D. Or.), challenges a freeze beginning in August 2025 on DOD’s review of land-based wind projects for potential effects on military operations and readiness. Under 10 U.S.C. § 183a(c)(1), the DOD Military Aviation and Installation Assurance Siting Clearinghouse must conduct a preliminary review of a proposed wind project within 75 days after receiving an application from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The review assesses whether the project would adversely affect military operations and readiness, including potential effects with military radar, airspace, or aviation activities. If adverse impacts are identified, the process moves toward evaluating whether they can be mitigated. The preliminary-review deadline should not be confused with a guarantee of final project approval within the same period.

Normally, a developer submits notice to the FAA, which forwards the application to DOD. The clearinghouse assesses national security impacts. If mitigation is needed, DOD and the developer negotiate and document the agreed terms in a mitigation agreement. DOD then transmits its findings to the FAA, which completes its review and issues a hazard determination. The 2025 freeze disrupted this sequence at multiple points.

The states’ complaint alleges that DOD’s failure to complete reviews and transmit its findings prevents the FAA from issuing determinations of no hazard. The absence of such determinations can in turn hold up local permits and construction. Developers should track DOD review and FAA determination as separate milestones.

The court granted a preliminary injunction in August 2026 after finding that DOD’s review freeze violated statutory and regulatory review deadlines. Plaintiffs now contend that the department has not actually resumed reviews as required and has instead introduced requirements that continue to obstruct progress.

DOD’s response draws a narrower distinction. The department says it has resumed reviewing applications while arguing plaintiffs are challenging how those reviews are being conducted, rather than establishing a violation of the existing injunction. In DOD’s view, the requested relief would expand the injunction rather than enforce it. These are competing positions, not a resolved judicial conclusion.

Developers should avoid treating either the department’s announcement or the plaintiffs’ allegations as dispositive on what the court will require next.

Active Review Does Not Mean a Project Has Cleared

The states’ July 2026 complaint-in-intervention illustrates why project-specific status matters. It describes four groups of projects stalled at different stages of DOD’s review and mitigation process. In Category 1 projects, a project developer has signed a formal mitigation agreement and is waiting on signature from a DOD counterparty.

Category 2 projects completed mitigation discussions, reached an informal agreement with DOD, and are waiting for DOD to submit a draft agreement for signature. Category 3 projects were in active negotiations when the 2025 freeze hit. Category 4 projects have not begun mitigation discussions at all, including some still awaiting preliminary review. DOD reports one executed agreement as of its filing. That is progress, but it does not mean that project has cleared its remaining steps.

Each of these is a different milestone with different commercial implications. An analytical review does not mean mitigation terms are settled. Renewed discussions do not establish when an agreement will be signed. A determination that risks can be mitigated does not tell a developer what the mitigation will cost or how it will change the project.

The practical rule is simple: Identify the next unresolved decision for the specific project, not just whether DOD reports progress for a broader group of projects.

Mitigation Is a Commercial Issue, Not Just a Technical One

The plaintiffs’ objections to new mitigation agreement models put the terms of those agreements at the center of the dispute. The July complaint describes historical mitigation measures that included developer funding for radar upgrades, changes to turbine placement or height, and temporary operating curtailments for discrete national security or defense purposes.

For developers, those terms affect project economics, not just technical compliance. Before executing any agreement, evaluate proposed mitigation terms alongside engineering, financing, and operational requirements: who bears upgrade costs, which measures must be implemented and when, how curtailment could affect output, and whether the agreement can be amended. If a proposal changes the project’s design or imposes continuing obligations, understand those consequences fully before signing.

Existing agreements are not necessarily safe either. DOD is assessing whether some preexisting agreements adequately address current security risks. If a project has a signed agreement, confirm whether DOD considers it sufficient. If not, get clarity on what more the department wants.

The objective is not simply to obtain a signature. It is to understand what that signature commits the project to do.

The Three Assumptions Developers Should Avoid

Assuming the injunction resolves every subsequent dispute – An order requiring reviews to resume does not, by itself, answer every question about the procedures or mitigation terms used in those reviews. The parties dispute whether the new requirements violate the existing order or instead require a different legal challenge. Any proposed litigation response should distinguish alleged noncompliance with that order from a challenge to a new agency requirement. Assuming portfolio-level progress establishes project-level readiness – DOD’s category descriptions are useful context, but they are not a substitute for a documented status assessment of an individual application. Developers should maintain a record of submissions, agency requests, responses, completed reviews, outstanding signatures, and transmission of DOD’s findings to the FAA. Assuming resumed review supports an unchanged commercial schedule – Financing and construction plans should reflect the milestones still outstanding. Review financing commitments, power purchase agreement milestones, interconnection deadlines, permit expirations, and applicable tax-credit timing requirements to identify where additional delay could require notice, an extension or revised commercial terms. Communications with lenders, investors, contractors, and other counterparties should distinguish confirmed progress from projected timing. An administrative restart should not be presented as a final clearance.

A Practical Approach While the Litigation Continues

For developers with pending applications, the first step is a project-specific assessment. Confirm when the clearinghouse received the application from the FAA, identify any notice of presumed risk and outstanding information requests, and establish whether the next step is negotiation, delivery of a draft agreement, countersignature, or transmission of findings to the FAA. Seek written confirmation of the next agency action and the expected timing.

The second step is coordinated technical and legal review. Engineering teams should evaluate the feasibility of proposed measures, while counsel assesses the agreement’s obligations, applicable review deadlines, and any proposed extension. The complaint identifies a 90-day time limit for mitigation discussions after the initial notification to the applicant, subject to a written extension agreed to by both parties. Commercial teams should translate the proposed measures and remaining review steps into realistic schedule, cost, and output assumptions.

The third step is preserving options. Maintain a contemporaneous record of agency communications and delays, monitor further court action, and consider with counsel whether a particular obstacle calls for additional engagement, participation in or a response within the pending litigation, or a separate challenge. Preserve evidence of project-specific costs, lost opportunities, and deadlines affected by delay. Do not assume that participation by an industry association or a state resolves an individual developer’s procedural position. The right approach will depend on the project and the requirement at issue, not simply on the broader dispute.

The Process Has Restarted, but the Uncertainty Has Not Ended

DOD’s reported return to wind project reviews is meaningful. But the disagreement over whether that return satisfies the injunction shows why developers should be cautious about equating movement with resolution.

Projects best positioned to move forward will be those that can identify their remaining review milestones, evaluate mitigation terms before accepting them, and align commercial commitments with documented progress. The immediate task is not to assume that the freeze is either fully over or entirely unchanged. It is to establish what has changed for the project, what has not, and what must happen next.