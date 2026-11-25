On November 20, 2026, a mother of two minor patients filed a putative class action alleging that her children’s hospital used an AI documentation tool to record pediatric visits and send the conversations to the AI vendor without meaningful notice to her or her informed consent. Jane Doe v. Dayton Children’s Hosp., No. 3:26-cv-00422-MJN-CHG, (S.D. Ohio Nov. 20, 2026). The complaint further alleges that the AI vendor retained recordings or transcripts and used encounter data to improve its commercial AI models.

The plaintiffs assert claims under the federal and state wiretap laws, breach of confidence, intrusion upon seclusion, and breach of implied contract. The central question is not simply whether clinicians may use AI to prepare notes, but also whether patients and parents understood that the tool could record the full conversation, send it outside the hospital, and potentially allow an outside vendor to use the data for purposes beyond their care.

AI transcription can reduce note-taking and help teams capture decisions and follow-up items, but its convenience comes with questions about how the resulting record is handled. Hospitals are not the only setting where AI transcription has raised legal questions. Businesses are increasingly using these tools in meetings where conversations may include confidential plans, candid remarks, or personal information. Transcription can turn words spoken in a room into a searchable record that may be shared, retained, or repurposed. The legal questions go beyond whether recording occurred: Was notice given? Was consent meaningful? Who controls the recording, and how far does that control extend once the conversation leaves the room? The answers may depend on the setting and applicable law, but the questions matter wherever people speak on the understanding that their words will stay within a particular circle.

Those questions take on particular weight in a hospital, where patients share sensitive information to receive care and rely on their providers to protect it. AI may ease the burden of documentation, but the benefit looks different when a private conversation shared for care may also serve a vendor’s interest, perhaps unbeknownst to the patients themselves.