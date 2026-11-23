In Nock v. PalmCo Administration, LLC, Plaintiff Robert Nock brought an action against Palmco Admin., LLC d/b/a Indra Energy Administration, PalmCo Power MD, LLC, d/b/a Indra Energy, and PalmCo Energy MD, LLC, d/b/a Indra Energy (collectively, “Indra”) alleging violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (“TCPA”) and corresponding Maryland law, MD CODE ANN., COM. LAW §§ 14-301-02. Nock v. Palmco Admin., LLC, No. CV RDB-24-662, 2026 WL 3520014 (D. Md. Nov. 16, 2026).

Plaintiff filed this action against Indra on March 5, 2024. He alleged that he had received three unsolicited spam telemarketing calls in 2021. He contended that these calls originated from a Pakistan-based call center named NSL Marketing, LLC (“NSL”) that Indra had contracted to conduct telemarketing campaigns on their behalf.

Indra sells electricity and natural gas to consumers in Maryland and other states, marketing by both door-to-door sales and outbound telemarketing channels. Indra maintained an internal do-not-call policy, a policy for employees to follow when they receive a do-not-call request from a consumer, and the company instructed any individuals who placed do-not-call calls on behalf of Indra on how the do-not-call policy works and provided them with a copy of the policy. Additionally, Indra also subscribes to the national and Maryland do-not-call registries and regularly scrubs its outbound calling lists against them.

While NSL was properly contracted by Indra to conduct door-to-door sales, NSL subcontractors created a rogue telesales scheme. In this scheme, they recruited or engaged individuals located in Pakistan to consummate faux door-to-door sales for Indra by “spoofing” or obscuring the sales agent’s location, making it appear as though the agent was at a consumer’s door executing a sale rather than operating from a remote location.

For context, Indra does not share their consumer call data with its door-to-door sales vendors, and the door-to-door sales vendors are not authorized to place telephone calls on behalf of Indra.

When Plaintiff received the first allegedly violative call, he used rather colorful language to ask the caller never call again. The first and second calls made no mention of Indra, and it was not until the third call that the caller told Plaintiff the company he was with was Indra.

Indra filed a motion for summary judgment, contesting that Plaintiff’s claims failed because he only had proof of the calls that could not be produced in a form that would be admissible in evidence. Further, they argued that even if they were admissible, he could not establish the remaining elements of his TCPA claims or attribute the alleged calls to Indra, and that Indra was thus entitled to summary judgment.

Rule 56 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure provides that a court “shall grant summary judgment if the movant shows that there is no genuine dispute as to any material fact and the movant is entitled to judgment as a matter of law.” Fed. R. Civ. P. 56(a). The nonmoving party bears the burden to submit evidence that is “significantly probative” as to a genuine issue of material fact. Anderson v. Liberty Lobby, Inc., 477 U.S. 242, 249-50 (1986).

Plaintiff, as the nonmoving party, ultimately failed to meet his evidentiary burden in regards to the calls recordings.

The only evidence that Plaintiff had of the three calls at issue were recordings that his counsel had retrieved months later from a cloud-based server which was allegedly maintained by a foreign actor that Plaintiff’s attorney never had direct contact with. Because these recordings were not produced in response to a subpoena or a preservation notice and were merely discovered by Plaintiff’s attorney during a search of the foreign server that he had located using a spreadsheet produced in discovery in an unrelated case, the authentication issues could not be solved.

Despite Plaintiff’s contention that he could authenticate the calls by testifying from his own memory combined with circumstantial evidence of Indra’s enrollment records and internal Do Not Call list, the Court still found that evidence of the calls would not be admissible.

Plaintiff was unable to state during his deposition whether he could remember everything about the calls at issue, but he could only provide a general summary of other telemarketing calls before providing that he could not recall specific conversations on a certain date three years ago. Similarly, Plaintiff’s attorney could not authenticate the call recording because neither he nor Plaintiff claimed to know the identity of the calls, as would be required to permit authentication by the Federal Rules of Evidence.

The Court ultimately granted summary judgment in Indra’s favor because Plaintiff’s only evidence of the telemarketing calls at issue could not be authenticated and were thus inadmissible evidence.

Further, the Court found that Indra was entitled to summary judgment on all of Plaintiff’s claims even if the call recordings had been admissible because: (1) none of the alleged calls could be directly or vicariously attributed to Indra, (2) even if they were attributable, Indra fell into the safe harbor protection, and (3) no artificial or prerecorded voice was played during any of the three calls at issue.

The important takeaway here is to note that in the gathering of evidence for a case, a conscious awareness of whether that evidence may later be admissible is something that should regularly flag in your brain! Otherwise, you might be losing a case to someone who really knows the rules.