District Court Blocks Termination of Haitian TPS
Friday, February 6, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a stay that allows Haitians with TPS to maintain their status and work authorization during further judicial review. The program, which was scheduled to end on February 3, 2026, was not renewed by DHS because it was “contrary to the national interest of Haitan nationals to remain temporarily in the United States” despite the State Department’s Level 4 travel advisory for US citizens to avoid travel to Haiti due to risk of “kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest, and limited healthcare”.

In her decision, Judge Reyes concluded that DHS “preordained” the decision to terminate “because of hostility to nonwhite immigrants” rather than review the country conditions to determine if it was safe for them to return to Haiti. DHS indicates it will appeal to the Supreme Court. USCIS updated its TPS page stating that, per court order:

  • Haitian TPS remains in effect
  • Corresponding employment authorization documents (EADs) are extended (so that they can continue working lawfully)

Until further guidance is provided by USCIS, employers can attach copies of the USCIS TPS page and/or the court decision to the relevant I-9 forms as proof of continuing work authorization. The TPS page can be found here; the full court decision can be found here. Haitians with TPS should carry their expired EADs and copies of these documents in case law enforcement asks them for proof of status.

Our previous discussions about TPS can be found in our January 20, 2026 update.

Copyright © 2026, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Hunton Andrews Kurth

Main UK Data (Use and Access) Act Provisions Enter into Force
by: Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity
Ninth Circuit Refuses to Enforce Contract Exclusion in $20 Million D&O Dispute
by: Yaniel Abreu , Geoffrey B. Fehling
Data Privacy Day 2026: CIPL Fireside Chat with CPPA General Counsel Phil Laird
by: Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity
Maryland Court Allows Preferred Stockholder Claims Against REIT Directors to Proceed
by: Steven M. Haas , Johnathon Schronce
U.S. Supreme Court to Define “Consumer” Under VPPA
by: Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity
European Commission Announces New Cybersecurity Package
by: Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity
SEC Staff Publishes Statement on Tokenized Securities
by: Scott H. Kimpel
NLRB’s New Docketing Protocol Aims To Streamline Case Backlog With More Dismissals Likely
by: Robert T. Dumbacher
Citizens of Almost 40 Countries Must Pay $5,000-15,000 Bond for U.S. Visitor Visas Under Pilot Program
by: Suzan Kern
“File or Die”- If the Supreme Court Strikes Down IEEPA Tariffs, Must Importers Sue for Refunds?
by: Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity
California Supreme Court Weighs Whether an Unreadable Arbitration Agreement Can Bind Workers
by: Holly H. Williamson , Andrea Oguntula
Brazil and the European Union Reach Agreement to Recognize Mutual Adequacy in Personal Data Protection
by: Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity
Managing Greenwashing Risks in Higher Education When Revising Sustainability Targets
by: Rachel Saltzman , Amy Fabiano

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 