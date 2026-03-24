Distressed Cannabis Sale-Leaseback Companies- What Investors and Operators Need to Know
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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The cannabis industry has experienced dramatic highs and lows over the past several years. While legalization efforts have expanded markets across the United States, many cannabis companies have found themselves in severe financial distress, burdened by high operating costs, regulatory complexity, and limited access to traditional financing. One area that has drawn particular attention is the sale-leaseback model—a once-promising financing structure that has become a source of significant stress for both operators and the real estate companies and equipment lessors that serve them. Here’s a breakdown of the top four things to know about the use of sale-leasebacks in the cannabis industry.

1. Understanding the Real Estate Sale-Leaseback Model in Cannabis

A sale-leaseback transaction involves a cannabis operator selling its real property—such as a cultivation facility or dispensary location—to a third party or affiliate real estate investment company, then leasing that same property back under a long-term lease agreement. For the operator, this arrangement frees up capital that would otherwise be locked in real estate, providing much-needed liquidity to fund operations, expansion, or debt repayment. For the buyer, typically a real estate investment trust or similar entity, the arrangement provides a steady stream of rental income backed by a tangible asset.

This model gained traction in the cannabis space largely because of federal illegality under the Controlled Substances Act, which left cannabis companies cut off from conventional bank lending and capital markets.

Sale-leasebacks offered a creative workaround, enabling operators to monetize their real estate holdings without relying on traditional debt instruments.

2. Equipment Sale-Leasebacks: A Parallel Structure

While real estate sale-leasebacks have received much of the attention, equipment sale-leasebacks have played an equally important role in cannabis financing. Under this structure, a cannabis operator sells specialized equipment—such as extraction machines, HVAC systems, lighting arrays, or processing machinery—to a third party or affiliate financing company, then leases that equipment back for continued use. Like its real estate counterpart, the equipment sale-leaseback provides operators with immediate liquidity while allowing them to retain operational use of critical assets.

However, equipment sale-leasebacks carry their own distinct risks. Cannabis equipment is often highly specialized, meaning its residual value outside the cannabis industry can be minimal. If an operator defaults on its lease payments, the financing company may be left holding equipment that is difficult to redeploy or resell at a reasonable price. Additionally, equipment depreciates far more rapidly than real estate, which can create a mismatch between the outstanding lease obligations and the declining value of the underlying asset. These dynamics have left many equipment leaseback companies in a precarious financial position as operator defaults have increased across the industry.

3. Why Distress Has Emerged

Despite initial optimism, several factors have converged to place sale-leaseback companies under significant financial pressure.

  • First, cannabis commodity prices have declined sharply in many mature markets, driven by oversupply and aggressive competition. As operator revenues have fallen, many lessees have struggled to meet their lease obligations, leading to rising delinquencies and defaults across both real estate and equipment leases.
  • Second, the real estate and equipment financing companies themselves often underwrote these transactions based on optimistic projections about the cannabis market’s growth trajectory. When those projections failed to materialize, the underlying economics of many deals became unsustainable. For example, real estate properties that are acquired at premium valuations tied to cannabis use can be difficult to repurpose for other commercial uses whether due to current outfitting of the location or as a result of local zoning laws, and specialized equipment can hold even less residual value outside the cannabis industry, leaving both landlord and lessors with impaired assets and limited options.
  • Third, the broader macroeconomic environment has compounded these challenges. Rising interest rates have increased the cost of capital for real estate companies and equipment lessors, while simultaneously depressing asset valuations. For sale-leaseback companies that relied on leverage to fund acquisitions of real estate and equipment, this has created a painful squeeze on balance sheets. What we have seen is a trend toward sale-leaseback companies defaulting under their own debt obligations used to finance the acquisition of real estate and equipment due to their underlying portfolio tenants and lessees defaulting under respective lease agreements.

4. Implications for Stakeholders and Operators

For cannabis operators, the distress of their sale-leaseback landlords can create its own set of complications. A landlord in financial difficulty may be unable to fund required maintenance or capital improvements under the leases, and as a result, may seek to renegotiate lease terms, or may face foreclosure proceedings that introduce uncertainty into the operator’s occupancy rights.

For investors and creditors of sale-leaseback companies, the path forward often involves difficult decisions around restructuring, asset disposition, or recapitalization. In some cases, distressed sale-leaseback portfolios have attracted opportunistic buyers looking to acquire cannabis-linked real estate at a discount.

The distressed cannabis sale-leaseback space serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of sector-specific financing models built on speculative market assumptions. As the industry continues to mature, stakeholders would be well served by approaching these structures with clear-eyed diligence and realistic expectations about the market’s trajectory.

© 2026 Blank Rome LLP

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