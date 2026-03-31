The Dismantling of DEI Continues: New Executive Order Targets “Racially Discriminatory DEI Activities” by Federal Contractors
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 26, 2026, President Trump issued a new executive order (EO) titled “Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors.” This executive order prohibits federal contractors from engaging in what the administration views as “racially discriminatory DEI activities” and imposes related reporting obligations, as well as penalties that can be assessed against a contractor who violates the requirements of the EO. The EO covers contractors and all tiers of subcontractors doing business with the federal government under the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act (FPASA).

The March 26th EO is the most recent action by the Trump administration in its pursuit to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and initiatives in the public and private sectors. With respect to efforts specifically targeted at federal contractors, the Trump administration previously rescinded Executive Order 11246 (signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965), which required federal contractors to engage in certain affirmative actions in the recruitment of women and minorities. The Trump administration also has ordered federal agencies to require that federal contractors certify they do not operate DEI programs that violate federal anti-discrimination laws and has attempted to increase enforcement efforts through its Civil Rights Fraud Initiative, which encourages claims against federal contractors under the False Claims Act (FCA) when such contractors falsely certify compliance with anti-discrimination laws.

Stated Policy and Purpose of the March 26th EO

The stated policy of the March 26th EO is “to promote economy and efficiency in Federal contracting by preventing racial discrimination” which, according to the administration, includes “so-called ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) activities in which employees, applicants, or contracting parties are treated differently, separated, or singled out based on their race or ethnicity, rather than treated equally and objectively based on their merit and without regard to their immutable characteristics.” The EO states that DEI activities are “not only unethical and often illegal,” but also cause inefficiencies and other costs that ultimately impact the federal government, including “artificial costs in hiring, promotion, and operations by precluding implementation of merit-based principles; creating excessive workforce turnover by elevating immutable characteristics over job performance; and jeopardizing the sort of employee collaboration and problem-solving that is essential to fostering efficient and high-quality work.”

New Requirements for Federal Contractors

The March 26th EO requires all executive agencies to ensure that all new and existing contracts and contract-like instruments, including prime contracts, subcontracts, and lower-tier subcontracts, include a clause that:

  1. Prohibits Racially Discriminatory DEI Activities — The contractor will not engage in any racially discriminatory DEI activities, defined as “disparate treatment based on race or ethnicity in the recruitment, employment (e.g., hiring, promotions), contracting (e.g., vendor agreements), program participation (e.g., training, mentoring, leadership development, educational opportunities, clubs, or similar sponsored programs), or allocation or deployment of an entity’s resources.”
  2. Requires Compliance Reporting and Access — The contractor must furnish all information, reports, books, records, and accounts as required by the contracting agency to verify compliance.
  3. Requires Flow-Down and Subcontractor Oversight — Contractors must include the clause in their subcontracts and ensure lower-tier subcontractors comply. Contractors also are required to report, and take remedial actions directed by the contracting department or agency to address, “known or reasonably known” conduct that may violate the clause. Contractors must also inform the contracting agency if a subcontractor files suit against the contractor and the suit puts at issue, in any way, the validity of the clause.
  4. Imposes Remedies for Noncompliance — The contract may be canceled, terminated, or suspended (in whole or in part) in the event of a contractor or subcontractor’s non-compliance. The contractor or subcontractor may also be declared ineligible for further government contracts.

The deadline for executive agencies to comply with the EO is April 25, 2026.

Practical Implications and Next Steps for Federal Contractors

Given the substantial penalties for non-compliance — particularly the potential for contract termination, suspension, and debarment — federal contractors should consider taking steps to ensure compliance with the new mandatory clause, including:

  • Review of internal DEI-related programs (trainings, mentoring, employee resource groups, hiring goals, supplier diversity initiatives, etc.) for any race- or ethnicity-based disparate treatment. Many companies are already assessing or scaling back such activities to avoid certification risks, audits, or FCA exposure.
  • Contractors should keep in mind that DEI, by itself, is not unlawful, as the EO prohibits “racially discriminatory” DEI activities. That said, contractors should avoid employment practices that treat individuals differently based on any characteristic protected by federal or state anti-discrimination laws.
  • Contractors should review their processes and procedures for overseeing subcontractors and ensure there are mechanisms in place for identifying and addressing potential non-compliance.
  • Finally, contractors should continue to monitor this area of the law and consult legal counsel for tailored compliance advice, as implementation details (e.g., exact clause language and audit processes) will evolve through agency guidance and rulemaking.
© 2026 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

When to Say Goodbye- The Pros and Cons of Triggering the Redemption or Sale of a Minority Interest in a Private Company
by: Ladd Hirsch
Tips for Drafting Noncompetes- Lessons from a Texas Business Court Decision
by: Jennifer M. Trulock
Green-Eyeshades Not Needed- Contractor Awarded Partial Fees in Partial Victory
by: John Mark Goodman
Age Can Be More Than a (Big) Number: Colorado Employer Settles Age Discrimination Case
by: Lily Rucker Othmer , Jennifer M. Trulock
Texas Federal Court Reinforces Single Limit for Social Engineering Loss Arising from Multiple Payments
by: Aaron J. Campbell
Earnout Burnout- Drafting Earnout Agreements to Minimize Disputes Following the Sale of Private Companies
by: Anne Baroody
Recovering Unlawful IEEPA Tariffs- What Government Contractors Need to Know
by: Aron C. Beezley , Nathaniel J. Greeson
The Eleventh Circuit Just Gave Us a Roadmap for Using AI to Interpret Insurance Policies — and Coverage Lawyers Should Pay Attention
by: Katherine J. Henry
DOJ’s New Corporate Enforcement & Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy: Implications for Government Contractors
by: Aron C. Beezley , Nathaniel J. Greeson
The Delta-8 Dilemma- What Mississippi Employers (and Maybe Those in Other States) Need to Know About Drug Testing Policies and THC Products
by: J. William Manuel , Jennifer M. Trulock
The Regulatory Pendulum of Independent Contractors: Does the New DOL Test Grant More Independents?
by: Katherine E. Griffin , Jennifer M. Trulock
Court of International Trade Orders Reliquidation of IEEPA Tariff Duties: What Importers Should Do Now
by: Jeffrey M. Harvey , J. Allen Sullivan Jr.
Access Denied-The EEOC Closes the Door to Federal Transgender Employees’ Access to Bathrooms Corresponding to Gender Identity
by: Diana N. Evans , Jennifer M. Trulock

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 