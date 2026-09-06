A Discrimination Claim Can Fail—and a Retaliation Claim Can Still Reach a Jury

The First Circuit’s decision in Russo v. New Hampshire NeuroSpine Institute, P.A. illustrates a recurring problem for employers: a defensible termination decision can still give rise to a retaliation claim if the employer changes course after the employee complains.

In its August 25, 2026, decision, the First Circuit affirmed judgment for the employer on Russo’s sex-discrimination claim. The record, the court concluded, did not permit a reasonable finding that Russo was terminated because she was a woman. But the court reached a different conclusion on retaliation and sent that claim back for trial.

The distinction turned on what happened after Russo raised allegations of sex discrimination. The Institute accelerated her departure and abandoned a possible independent-contractor arrangement. In light of the timing and the Institute’s internal communications, a jury could find that those decisions were a response to Russo’s complaint.

What happened?

Russo worked as a physician assistant for the Institute for eleven years. Following a series of contentious interactions with a physician-partner, the partners voted on March 25, 2019, to terminate her employment. They did not plan to end it immediately. Instead, the Institute proposed a transition period during which Russo would continue working for several months, receive severance, and possibly move into a separate independent-contractor role.

During the transition discussions, Russo raised concerns about gender bias. On April 29, her attorney sent a demand letter repeating those allegations, requesting additional severance, and stating that Russo remained willing to work while the parties tried to resolve the dispute.

The Institute’s position changed almost immediately. The following day, its executive director wrote internally that she planned to have Russo “done this week.” Russo’s employment ended on May 2. In another message, the executive director said Russo was “done” because she was “making allegations that are unacceptable” and demanding a large payment. She later instructed the physicians to route any reference requests through counsel because Russo had threatened legal action.

Why the discrimination claim fell short

The record showed a serious personal and professional conflict, but the First Circuit found too little evidence connecting that conflict to Russo’s sex. Russo argued that the physician’s descriptions of her as rude, abrasive, insubordinate, and difficult reflected gender stereotypes. The court found that inference too speculative. Evidence that the physician was hostile toward Russo did not, without more, show hostility toward women.

Russo’s pretext evidence was also insufficient. The Institute consistently maintained that it acted because the physician said he could no longer work with Russo and would leave if she remained. Whatever one might think of that choice, the record did not support a reasonable finding that the stated reason concealed sex discrimination.

Why the retaliation claim was different

The retaliation claim concerned a narrower period: the days after Russo complained. Title VII prohibits actions that might dissuade a reasonable employee from making or supporting a discrimination complaint. An employee therefore need not show a formal change in title, pay, or duties if the employer’s response was materially adverse in practical terms.

The court focused on two changes. First, the Institute advanced Russo’s termination date, depriving her of months of anticipated wages and benefits during the proposed transition. The earlier decision to terminate her eventually did not resolve whether ending her employment sooner was retaliatory. Second, the Institute withdrew the possible independent-contractor opportunity. Although that arrangement had not been finalized, removing it from consideration could still deter a reasonable employee from complaining.

Timing alone was not the whole story. Russo’s demand letter did not clearly end the negotiations; it included a counterproposal and said she remained willing to work. More important were the executive director’s messages. A jury could read the statement that Russo was “done” because she was making “unacceptable” allegations as evidence that the allegations—not simply the amount of her demand or an impasse in negotiations—prompted the Institute to change its position.

That was enough to create a factual dispute for trial, even though the underlying discrimination claim failed.

Practical points for employers