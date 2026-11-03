DISCONNECT - Connect America to Pay Up To $4MM to Resolve TCPA Suit For Alleged Robocalls

The Wolf of the TCPAWorld–Anthony Paronich– has taken down his latest victim nabbing Connect America for $4MM in a TCPA class action settlement.

The class is unusually broad and includes:

“All persons throughout the United States (1) who did not provide their telephone number to ConnectAmerica. com, LLC, (2) to whom ConnectAmerica.com, LLC delivered, or caused to be delivered, at least one pre-recorded message, (3) to the person’s cellular telephone number (4) from April 1, 2021 through the date of preliminary approval.”

So essentially anyone that received a robocall from ConnectAmerica can collect a check. Unusual, especially given the high price per class member here.

There were only 14,534 members of the class so each one may receive up to $275.00.

Makes me wonder whether Connect America didn’t have policies to only use robocalls with consent. Not sure they would pay so much otherwise, but I digress.

For his hard work the Wolf will receive up to $1.3MM in attorneys fees. Another nice chunk of change for the dangerous Mr. Paronich.

Chat soon.