Dine In or Takeout? The Supreme Court Sets the Table for Attorney-Client Meetings Mid-Testimony in Criminal Trials

The Menu: Villarreal

The Sixth Amendment guarantees a criminal defendant’s fundamental right to consult with a lawyer. However, what, if anything, happens to this “fundamental” right when a criminal defendant takes the stand as a witness?

On Feb. 25, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Villarreal resolved a longstanding circuit split on this question. In a unanimous decision, the Court held that trial courts may issue an order prohibiting a testifying defendant from discussing his ongoing testimony with his lawyer during an overnight recess, provided the order permits discussions on all other constitutionally protected topics.

In resolving the circuit split, the Court adopted a content-based rule rather than a temporal one. Drawing on Geders v. United States (1976) and Perry v. Leeke (1989), Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's majority opinion established that while testifying defendants retain a constitutional right to consult counsel about trial tactics, plea negotiations, and witness availability, there is no Sixth Amendment right to discuss the testimony itself during breaks. The Court held such a rule balances the defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to consult with counsel against a trial’s truth-seeking mission and the obligations and burdens witnesses must bear when taking the stand.

Whether you are preparing a client to take the stand or planning a cross-examination, this ruling reshapes the ground rules for what happens when testifying defendants are still under oath when the courtroom lights go off for the night.

Setting the Table: The Lower Court Decision

David Villarreal was tried for murder in Texas state court. At trial, Villarreal took the stand as the sole defense witness and testified that he stabbed the victim in self-defense. A 24-hour overnight recess interrupted Villarreal’s direct examination. Before the recess, and over defense counsel’s objection, the trial judge instructed Villarreal’s attorneys not to “manage his testimony” but clarified that Villarreal was not prohibited from speaking to his attorneys. The judge recognized Villarreal's constitutional right to confer about certain topics, such as possible sentencing issues.

After resuming his testimony, Villarreal was convicted of murder and received a 60-year sentence. Subsequently, Villarreal appealed the conviction and the judge’s order restricting his Sixth Amendment right.

Starters: Geders and Perry

Prior to Villarreal, two prior Supreme Court precedents addressed testifying criminal defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to consult a lawyer: Geders v. United States (1976), which prohibited complete bans on defendant-counsel communication during overnight recesses, and Perry v. Leeke (1989), which permitted barring all conferrals with counsel during brief daytime breaks, as discussions would relate to the defendant’s testimony.

The parties disagreed on how to reconcile these cases. Villarreal argued the distinction was purely temporal — overnight recesses permit no restrictions. Conversely, Texas argued the distinction was substantive — based on the content of discussions rather than recess length.

Justice Jackson’s majority opinion agreed with Texas and adopted a content-based rule.

Tasting Menu: Content-Based Rule

In her opinion, Justice Jackson found the content-based rule consistent with prior precedent. Drawing on Geders and Perry, Justice Jackson's majority opinion established that while testifying defendants retain a constitutional right to consult counsel about trial tactics, plea negotiations, and witness availability, there is no Sixth Amendment right to discuss the testimony itself during breaks.

The duration of the break does not change the court’s ability to restrict communications about the defendant’s testimony for “its own sake.” However, the Court did not rule that all conversations mentioning the defendant’s testimony could be restricted. Rather, Justice Jackson held the defendant must still be able to seek a lawyer’s advice through “incidental discussions [of his] testimony in service of protected topics.”

Permissible Restrictions Protected Communications Practicing or rehearsing testimony Trial strategy discussions Debriefing testimony substance Potential plea negotiations Coaching on how to answer questions Questions about new witnesses or evidence Discussion of testimony “for its own sake” Compliance with evidentiary rulings

As a result, the Court upheld the trial court’s order prohibiting Villarreal’s lawyers from “managing” the defendant’s “ongoing testimony.” Forbidding this type of communication “permissibly balanced the truth-seeking function of the trial [and the burden and obligations befalling a witness] against Villarreal’s constitutional right to discuss protected topics with his lawyer.”

Future Reservations: Villareal’s Implication

Whether you are preparing your client for the stand or sharpening your re-direct, Villarreal rewrites the overnight recess playbook when a defendant’s testimony remains ongoing. After Villarreal, defendants should expect the prosecution to ask for a Villarreal-qualified content order restricting communication about the defendant’s ongoing testimony. When a defendant takes the stand in their own defense, it is rarely a short affair. Discussing Villarreal-qualified content orders with clients will likely become standard when discussing whether a client will waive their Fifth Amendment right to testify.

Further, while the Court resolved a circuit split on issuing such order, the distinction between discussion of “testimony for its own sake” and “incidental discussion of testimony in service of protected topics” will be difficult for judges and litigators to navigate and police. As with any other witness, defendants will stew and over-analyze prior answers overnight. So, as a result, a defendant may slightly tweak their answers the next day without talking to their lawyers, raising the prosecution’s suspicion. The defense, even when the order is followed, should be prepared to address such objections or accusations in the event they arise.