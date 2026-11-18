On 11 November 2026, the European Commission adopted its proposal for a Digital Fairness Act (DFA). Significantly, it takes the form of a regulation rather than a directive. The Unfair Commercial Practices Directive, which the DFA would replace, had to be transposed by each member state into its own national law, resulting in differences from one country to the next. As a regulation, the DFA would instead apply directly and uniformly throughout the EU, without national implementing legislation, eliminating much of the divergence that businesses have navigated for almost two decades. For any company that monetizes consumers’ attention, time or in-app spending, the proposal signals a decisive shift in regulatory focus, from what a business says to how its product is designed. The proposal expressly aims to tackle unethical techniques and commercial practices relating to dark patterns, social media influencer marketing, the addictive design of digital products and online profiling, particularly where these exploit consumer vulnerabilities for commercial gain.

At the heart of the proposal is Chapter III, which governs virtual currencies, paid randomized rewards, addictive design features and subscription contracts. These are the building blocks of today’s digital economy, found not only in games, but equally in streaming services, social and creator platforms, dating and fitness apps and digital news. Critically, under Article 5(4)(c), a breach of these rules is an unfair commercial practice in its own right: an authority need not show that the practice was likely to distort the average consumer’s decision. This removes the case-by-case assessment that has historically made enforcement in this space slow and uncertain.

Three features of the proposal warrant particular attention from boards and product leadership.

1. Monetization by design: Transparency, randomization and minors

Any digital item bought with a paid-for virtual currency would have to display its real-money value. Paid random-reward mechanics (loot boxes in games, but also prize wheels, mystery packs and “surprise” rewards in any app) would need to disclose their contents and odds, and users must be able to switch them off.

The rules are stricter for minors. Randomized paid rewards and pay-to-win or pay-to-progress purchases could not be offered to them, and paid-for currencies would be disabled by default until a parent or guardian approves. Recital 65 reads pay-to-progress broadly, pointing to artificial difficulty barriers and progression so slow that the free path is illusory. That language will resonate well beyond gaming. Any freemium model that deliberately degrades the free experience to drive conversion should take note.

The minor-specific rules apply where a service is directed at minors, or the trader knows with reasonable certainty that minors use it. Recitals 29 to 32 identify the objective indicators for both tests: an age rating marking the product as suitable for under-18s (such as PEGI in the games sector), account data revealing age and marketing built on characters, celebrities or influencers that appeal to minors.

In practice, few mass-market consumer services will be able to argue that they do not know minors are among their users. Businesses should therefore expect to choose between age assurance, age-segmented product versions or a single design that is safe by default, each with direct revenue and data protection implications.

Age assurance is the most delicate of these options. Verifying age reliably is difficult, particularly in the case of minors and entails processing additional personal data, much of it relating to children. Yet the proposal neither requires age verification nor provides the means to carry it out, and Recital 32 expressly states that traders should not be led to acquire more personal data than they already hold. Businesses may thus be deemed to know that minors use their services without having the means to identify them. Nor would the DFA provide a clear legal basis for age assurance under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). As the DFA would not itself require age assurance, and compliance could in principle be achieved without it (for instance, through a design that is safe for all users), reliance on legal obligation would be open to challenge. Legitimate interests is likely to prove the more robust basis, subject to a strict proportionality assessment in which the interests of children carry particular weight. The proposed EU KIDS Act would close these gaps only in part. It would impose privacy-preserving age assurance obligations, thereby supplying both a clear legal basis and the necessary tools, but only for services within its scope, such as social networks, video-sharing platforms, online games, app stores, AI companions and general conversational chatbots. For services outside that scope, a single design that is safe by default may prove the only workable option, a point worth raising as both proposals progress through the legislative process.

In-app stores are covered too. False scarcity or popularity claims and pre-selected paid extras are among 10 dark patterns banned outright, and profiling-based personalized pricing is prohibited where it is likely to harm a user known to be a minor or otherwise vulnerable.

2. Engagement and the subscription lifecycle

Where a service is designed in a way that is intended, or can reasonably be foreseen, to encourage compulsive or excessive use, consumers must be able to switch off autoplay and continuous content without pauses, notifications unrelated to their own activity, rewards for engaging at set intervals (such as daily login rewards and streaks, whether in a game, a language-learning app or a fitness tracker) and features that simulate personal relationships.

This is an opt-out rather than a ban, but it reaches directly into the engagement and time-spent metrics on which many digital businesses report. The threshold is open-ended; almost any engagement feature encourages use and the proposal does not define when use becomes compulsive or excessive. In practice, the business’s own data may settle the question. If a feature was tested and refined to increase time spent, it will be hard to argue that its effect was not foreseeable.

Subscriptions are regulated from sign-up to cancellation. A free trial can only turn into a paid plan if the provider sends a reminder before it ends and the consumer expressly agrees to continue. Otherwise, the consumer is not bound.

Automatic renewals also require a reminder: for contracts of six months or more, between one month and 14 days before renewal; for shorter contracts, at least one week before the renewal that takes the total term to six months, or before the tenth renewal if that comes first.

Consumers must be able to cancel through a clearly visible “terminate the contract here” function. Both presenting cancellation as the wrong choice and repeatedly asking consumers to reconsider are banned dark patterns, calling into question standard retention screens and “are you sure?” messages.

According to the explanatory memorandum, a separate proposed simplification directive would replace the 14-day withdrawal right for audio and video subscriptions with a right to cancel during the first month, subject to payment of that month’s fee. Subscription businesses should track both instruments together.

On advertising and recommendations, the DFA plays a more limited role, as much of this ground is already covered by other instruments. Profiling-based advertising targeting known minors (which a children’s profile may identify) or using sensitive personal data is prohibited under the DFA or, for covered online platforms, the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the recitals extend this to content recommendations that function as advertising. General recommender-system transparency remains a DSA matter, and the commercial communication rules of the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD), now under review, continue to apply in parallel. This interplay with the GDPR (on profiling and sensitive data), the DSA and the AVMSD means that compliance should not be handled in silos.

3. Hybrid services: Classification decides the rulebook

Many services now mix content, shopping and social features. Profiles, friends lists, chat and user-generated content are common in games, fitness apps and marketplaces. These features do not by themselves decide how a service is classified, but classification matters, because it determines which rules apply and who enforces them.

Social networks, video-sharing platforms, AI companions and general conversational chatbots would be partly exempt from the DFA, where the EU KIDS Act would regulate the same matters for them. In those cases, the KIDS Act rules on showing the real-money price of virtual items, on paid randomized rewards for minors and on addictive design for minors would apply instead of the DFA’s. For all these services, however, the DFA’s restrictions on paid virtual currencies for minors and its ban on pay-to-win and pay-to-progress purchases for minors would still apply in full.

Other services within the KIDS Act’s scope benefit less. Online games would be exempt only from the DFA’s addictive-design rules for minors, which the KIDS Act would regulate for them, so the DFA’s rules on virtual item pricing and paid randomized rewards would continue to apply. App stores would benefit from none of these exemptions.

Enforcement is also split. For services within the KIDS Act’s scope, the DFA’s minor-specific rules would be enforced by KIDS Act authorities. Digital Services Act authorities would enforce the DFA’s addictive-design rules for online platforms. Addictive design aimed at minors on exempt services, by contrast, would be governed and enforced under the KIDS Act itself. A social network could therefore be supervised along three separate tracks for closely related conduct, which is why classification matters.

Two further rules are relevant to any community-driven service. Notifications falsely suggesting that another user has made contact are a banned dark pattern. And creators and streamers must label each paid promotion as “advertisement” or “commercial collaboration”, with the business that engages them responsible for ensuring compliance, by contract or otherwise. Influencer and creator agreements will need to be revisited accordingly.

Enforcement, redress and evidence

In coordinated cross-border actions, national fines must be able to reach at least 4% of annual turnover in the member states concerned, and the European Commission may fine up to 6% of worldwide turnover for widespread infringements with an EU dimension investigated under the proposed revision of the Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Regulation. Consumers must have access to compensation and, where relevant, price reduction or termination, and competitors may be given standing to sue. Combined with the collective redress mechanisms introduced under the Representative Actions Directive, this makes collective claims a realistic prospect, although national regimes vary considerably.

Perhaps the most significant change is procedural. Courts and authorities may order a business to disclose evidence on the design, operation and behavioral impact of a practice. Internal product documentation, experimentation results and engagement dashboards may therefore become evidence. How product teams record the reasons for their design choices now carries legal weight.

Next steps

The proposal has only just entered the ordinary legislative procedure and is likely to change, but it is expected to apply 12 months after entry into force: a short runway for product redesign. Businesses may not be able to wait for the final text to be passed.

Sensible starting points are:

Mapping exposure to minors: age ratings, account data, audience analytics and marketing that may establish “reasonable certainty” of minor users

Auditing monetization: virtual currencies, randomized rewards, freemium progression and personalized pricing

Reviewing the subscription journey end to end: trials, renewal reminders, cancellation and retention flows

Assessing classification of community and social features, and the resulting interplay with the DSA and the EU KIDS Act

Updating creator, influencer and affiliate contracts for advertising disclosure

Establishing design governance: documenting the rationale, testing and safeguards behind engagement features, so the record supports rather than undermines the business.

Disclaimer: While every effort has been made to ensure that the information contained in this article is accurate, neither its authors nor Squire Patton Boggs accepts responsibility for any errors or omissions. The content of this article is for general information only, and is not intended to constitute or be relied upon as legal advice.