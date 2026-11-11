Different Jurisdictions, Shared Continuity Problems

A will may name an executor. A power of attorney may appoint someone to act on another person’s behalf. But does the person appointed know where to find the document, which adviser to contact, or what needs attention first?

These practical questions arise in the United States, Australia and elsewhere. Although legal requirements differ across borders, families share a common need: to locate information, coordinate people and understand responsibilities when it matters most.

Consider a family in which a parent becomes unexpectedly incapacitated. Their spouse knows the attorney or solicitor but not the accountant. An adult child can locate financial records but does not know which obligations are urgent. The appointed decision-maker knows they have a role but has never discussed how to begin.

The documents may be in place while the people remain unprepared. In a crisis, those gaps can compound stress, delay decisions, and leave families uncertain about their next steps.

Education and awareness need to address that gap explicitly. Preparing an estate plan should also prompt a conversation about how it will work in practice. Families and advisers can start with three questions:

Can the right people locate the relevant information? Knowing a document exists is different from knowing how to retrieve it when needed. Families can discuss where current documents and key contacts are kept and how authorized individuals can access them securely.

Do they understand their responsibilities and limits? Being named in a document does not establish practical readiness. Access to information does not itself confer legal authority. Advisers can help clarify when a person’s role begins, what it covers, and when additional professional guidance may be needed.

Have they walked through what happens first? A short scenario discussion can expose missing contacts, unclear responsibilities, and reliance on one person’s knowledge. It also provides an opportunity to agree on initial steps and revisit arrangements as circumstances change.

For families with ties to more than one country, these questions also help identify where coordination between local advisers is needed, without assuming that one jurisdiction’s arrangements apply elsewhere.

“Modern estate planning must connect well-prepared documents with well-prepared people,” said Kristina Howard, Executive Director of the LIVE Coalition. “Expanding access to digital tools is an important part of that work. So is helping families understand where their documents are, who is authorized to act, and how to take the first steps when those plans are needed.”

Modernizing estate planning includes improving how documents are created, stored, and accessed securely. It also means preparing the people who will depend on them.

Across jurisdictions, that is a shared opportunity: helping families turn documented arrangements into a clear, usable process before a crisis.