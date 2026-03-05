Did You Account for the Entire Corresponding Disclosed Structure?

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the district court’s grant of summary judgment of noninfringement of a means-plus-function claim element, emphasizing that a patentee must compare the accused product to the entire disclosed structure, not just a selected subset. Genuine Enabling Tech. v. Sony Group Corp., et al., Case No. 24-1686 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 19, 2026) (Dyk, Taranto, Chen, JJ.)

Genuine Enabling Technology (GET) sued Sony for patent infringement, alleging that Sony’s PlayStation 3 and 4 infringed its patent related to synchronizing data streams from multiple input devices. The district court ruled in favor of Sony, granting summary judgment of noninfringement and excluding the infringement conclusion of GET’s expert. GET appealed.

The Federal Circuit affirmed. The parties agreed that the term “encoding means” for synchronizing two separate streams, present in each asserted claim, was a means-plus-function limitation under 35 U.S.C. § 112(f). Neither party disputed that the corresponding structure consisted of the entirety of a logic block disclosed in the patent specification.

GET’s expert focused solely on the bit-rate clock appearing in the logic block, neglecting most of the other disclosed components, and did not provide an explanation for these omissions in his “way” analysis. The Federal Circuit explained that this approach failed to satisfy the function-way-result test for structural equivalence, which requires demonstrating that the accused product is equivalent to the disclosed structure by showing that both the accused and corresponding disclosed structures perform the identical function in substantially the same way to achieve substantially the same result. The Court clarified that while a component-by-component examination is not necessary, the analysis must consider all components of the identified structure or justify any omissions. GET’s expert did not meet the burden of describing the “way” the “encoding means” structure in the patent performed its function.

GET’s expert attempted to simplify structural equivalence to “anything that synchronizes to a clock.” The Federal Circuit explained that this approach improperly reduced the function-way-result test to function-result alone, contradicting the patent’s specific synchronization scheme. Because of the lack of analytical support for the expert’s structural-equivalence conclusion, the Federal Circuit upheld the district court’s exclusion of the expert’s opinion.

Since GET did not seek discovery of the accused product’s Bluetooth schematics until the end of fact discovery, GET’s expert never examined the internal design of the accused Bluetooth modules. Instead, his infringement theory relied solely on assumptions about generic Bluetooth behavior, which the Federal Circuit found to be conclusory, legally insufficient, and inconsistent with the patent’s detailed circuitry disclosed in the specification. The Federal Circuit affirmed the district court’s partial exclusion of GET’s expert’s testimony.

Practice note: When litigating means-plus-function claims under 35 U.S.C. § 112(f), an opining expert must address the entirety of the corresponding structure disclosed in the specification. Selectively focusing on only one or two elements without explaining omissions can be fatal.