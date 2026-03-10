DHS Terminates TPS for Yemen
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
This post serves as a regularly updated resource to keep employers informed regarding TPS designations, extensions, cancellations, and other policy changes.

On March 3, 2026, DHS determined that the country conditions in Yemen no longer merit Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States and that designation will not be renewed. The program will expire on May 4, 2026.  Yemeni citizens holding TPS will lose permission to work in the United States and revert to the status they held prior to their grant of TPS status (if unexpired), unless they have acquired another immigration status allowing them to lawfully remain in the United States.  Those without a valid prior status will need to either depart the United States or seek alternate legal pathways, if any, to remain in the United States.

Our previous discussions about TPS can be found in our February 5, 2026 update.

