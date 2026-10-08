DHS Proposes New OPT Fees: What It Means for F-1 Students, Schools, Employers

Takeaways

DHS has proposed a $70,000 fee for an initial OPT period and a $30,000 fee for each subsequent period, including a STEM OPT extension.

The student’s school would pay the fee before recommending OPT in SEVIS, although the proposal would allow schools to pass costs on to students or employers.

The proposal is open for public comment through 11.9.26. Current OPT rules remain in place unless a final rule takes effect; employers should assess how the proposed fees could affect their international student hiring plans.

Article

On Oct. 7, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a proposed rule that would impose substantial new fees on Optional Practical Training (OPT) for F-1 students. If the rule is finalized, the availability of OPT talent and, in turn, employers’ hiring strategies could be significantly affected.

The proposed rule is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Oct. 8, 2026.

Under the proposed rule, DHS would impose a fee of:

$70,000 per F-1 student for an initial grant of OPT (whether pre-completion or post-completion); and

$30,000 per student for any subsequent OPT period, including STEM OPT extensions.

The proposal places responsibility for payment on the student’s SEVP-certified school, not the student or employer. The school would be required to pay the fee before its designated school official (DSO) recommends the student for OPT in SEVIS and before the student files an employment authorization application with USCIS. The fee also would not be tied to a specific employer. Rather, it would apply whenever a school recommends a student for OPT.

According to DHS, the proposal is intended to combat fraud and abuse within the OPT program, including concerns regarding problematic worksites and “pay-to-stay” arrangements, while protecting U.S. workers.

Timing and Next Steps

DHS will accept public comments on the proposed rule from Oct. 8 through Nov. 9, 2026, while the Paperwork Reduction Act portion of the proposal will be subject to a separate 60-day comment period. After the comment periods close, DHS will review the feedback received and may revise the proposal before issuing a final rule.

Until a final rule is published and becomes effective, the current OPT program remains unchanged.

Employer Impact

Although employers would not bear the direct financial burden under the proposed rule, they could nevertheless be affected by a shrinking OPT talent pipeline, making it harder to recruit and retain international students and graduates.

Schools would be permitted to pass some or all of the costs on to students and employers. However, the size of the fees could lead some institutions to scale back or discontinue their participation in the OPT program altogether, potentially reducing international student enrollment.

The proposed $30,000 fee for subsequent OPT periods could be particularly disruptive to the 24-month STEM OPT extension program. Many F-1 students rely on the extension program to continue working in the United States after graduation while pursuing longer-term immigration options, such as H-1B sponsorship from their employers.

If the proposed rule becomes law, it would represent one of the most significant changes to the OPT program in recent years. It comes amidst other recent changes to the H-1B Cap process, which may also contribute to reducing the talent pool available across a wide range of industries.