DHS Finalizes Rule Affecting Automatic EAD Extensions

DHS finalized its 2025 interim rule that materially affects individuals applying to renew their employment authorization documents (EADs), as well as their employers. The final rule does not affect pending EAD applications received by USCIS before October 30, 2025, nor does it affect EADs that were automatically extended before that date.

Due to lengthy EAD renewal adjudications, USCIS granted automatic EAD extensions of up to 540 days for certain categories of applicants. This allowed applicants to continue working lawfully and prevented interruptions in the production of goods and provision of services by U.S. employers. In October 2025, DHS issued an interim rule eliminating these automatic extensions. As part of the regulatory process, USCIS received public comments raising concerns about foreign nationals losing the ability to support themselves through no fault of their own, as well as the impact on employers that may have to fill staffing gaps while employees wait for USCIS to adjudicate their applications. Others argued that the rule would lead to worker shortages in states such as California, Texas, and Florida, which together have more than 1.5 million workers eligible for EAD extensions. In the preamble to the final rule, DHS countered that work authorization is discretionary and stated that security concerns outweighed the impact on applicants and employers. Employers should determine how many employees may be affected by the final rule and assess how it could affect their ability to continue operations without interruption.