DHS Final Rule Ends ‘Duration of Status’ for F, J, and I Nonimmigrants: Considerations for Schools, Employers, and Foreign Nationals

On July 17, 2026, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a final rule that will impact how F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and I media representatives are admitted and maintained in the United States. The rule eliminates the long-standing “duration of status” (D/S) framework and replaces it with admission for a fixed period.

The regulation may increase government oversight of nonimmigrant status maintenance. The rule is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 15, 2026, subject to congressional review requirements.

What Is Changing?

For nearly 50 years, most F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and I media representatives have been admitted to the United States for “duration of status,” rather than a fixed expiration date. Under that system, individuals generally remain in status if they continue to comply with the terms of their program and maintain valid Student & Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records.

Under the new rule, DHS will instead admit certain nonimmigrants for a specific period, as reflected on their I-94 admission record. Once that period expires, the individual generally will be required to either:

Depart the United States;

Obtain an approved extension of stay from USCIS; or

Change to another valid immigration status.

According to DHS, the change is intended to provide greater oversight and allow the government to more effectively monitor whether individuals continue to qualify for their nonimmigrant classification.

Increased USCIS Involvement

The rule creates a formal extension-of-stay process for individuals who need additional time to complete their studies, exchange programs, or authorized activities.

Historically, many program extensions were handled through school officials or exchange program sponsors within SEVIS. Under the new framework, additional government adjudication by USCIS will be required in many circumstances.

This means affected individuals may face:

Additional filing fees;

Longer planning timelines;

Potential processing delays;

Additional vetting and background review; and

Increased compliance obligations.

Impact on F-1 Students

DHS states that F-1 students will generally be admitted for the length of their academic program, subject to maximum admission limits established by the rule. Students who need additional time to complete a degree program, dissertation, research project, or other educational requirements may need to obtain a USCIS-approved extension before their admission period expires. The rule will also reduce certain grace periods available after completion of studies and impose new restrictions relating to program changes and status maintenance.

Impact on J-1 Exchange Visitors

J-1 exchange visitors and their sponsors may also see increased compliance requirements.

Some J-1 participants currently rely on program extensions managed through exchange sponsors. The final rule introduces a more formalized process with greater federal oversight, potentially requiring USCIS involvement for extensions beyond the authorized admission period. Organizations that host researchers, trainees, interns, physicians, professors, and other exchange visitors should consider evaluating how the new requirements may affect program timelines and future planning.

Impact on Employers

While the new rule primarily targets students, exchange visitors, and media representatives, employers may feel collateral impacts. Companies employing F-1 students pursuant to OPT or STEM OPT programs may see:

More frequent status monitoring;

Additional extension filings;

Potential work authorization disruptions if extension requests are delayed; and

Greater need for immigration compliance tracking.

Employers that hire international graduates may wish to review onboarding and workforce planning processes to address the new admission structure.

What About Individuals Already in the United States in D/S Status?

An important question for employers is whether the rule will immediately affect F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors who are already in the United States under the current duration of status (D/S) framework. Based on the transition provisions, many individuals already in D/S status will not need to depart the United States or obtain a new admission period solely because the rule takes effect. However, the practical impact may be most evident when they travel internationally, seek a new admission, begin a new program, require additional time beyond their current authorization, or otherwise interact with the immigration system after the effective date.

For employers that hire F-1 students on OPT or STEM OPT, the rule’s most practical impact may be less likely to involve current employees than future hires, as well as employees who travel abroad, require extensions, or otherwise need renewed immigration authorization after the rule takes effect.

Potential Unlawful Presence Consequences for Individuals Already Out of Status

The rule may have consequences for certain F, J, and I nonimmigrants who have already completed or otherwise ceased participating in their authorized program but have remained in the United States while benefiting from the current D/S framework. Under existing policy, individuals admitted in D/S generally do not begin accruing unlawful presence solely because they fall out of status; unlawful presence typically begins only after a formal status violation finding or other triggering event. Under the final rule, however, such individuals may begin accruing unlawful presence as of the rule’s Sept. 15, 2026, effective date if they remain in the United States without a valid immigration status or other authorization. As a result, foreign nationals who have remained in the United States following completion or termination of their program should consider evaluating their immigration situation before the rule takes effect, as the accrual of unlawful presence may lead to immigration consequences, including three-year and ten-year bars to reentry after departure from the United States.

Why DHS Made the Change

DHS stated that the purpose of the regulation is to provide additional protections, increase oversight, and allow the government to better evaluate whether F, J, and I nonimmigrants continue to maintain lawful status while in the United States. The agency also cited concerns that the duration-of-status system made it more difficult to monitor compliance and identify individuals who remained in the United States beyond the period intended by their immigration classification.

Takeaways

The elimination of D/S marks a shift in U.S. immigration policy, affecting international students, exchange visitors, educational institutions, sponsors, and employers alike.

Organizations may wish to prepare by:

Reviewing populations currently holding F, J, and I status;

Developing systems to track I-94 expiration dates;

Anticipating additional extension filings;

Budgeting for increased filing costs and processing times; and

Providing proactive guidance to affected foreign nationals.

Although the rule does not become effective immediately, its implementation may require adjustments from both institutions and individuals that have long operated under the duration-of-status framework. Stakeholders should monitor additional DHS and USCIS guidance as implementation approaches.