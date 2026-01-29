DFPI Orders Mortgage Lender to Pay $160,000 for Alleged Unlicensed Mortgage Loan Originator Activity
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On December 31, the DFPI entered into a consent order with a residential mortgage lender to resolve allegations of unlicensed mortgage loan origination activity under the California Financing Law and the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. The lender agreed to pay a $160,000 administrative penalty and to undertake additional compliance and review measures, while neither admitting nor denying the order’s findings.

The consent order states that, during 2021 and 2022, the mortgage lender’s California branch used non-loan officer employees to perform activities requiring licensure as mortgage loan originators, in violation of the California Financing Law and the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act.

In addition to the $160,000 penalty, the consent order requires the lender to submit an officer declaration describing the compliance enhancements implemented as of the date of the order. The consent order also requires the lender to retain an independent compliance auditing firm, approved by the DFPI, to conduct an audit of potential unlicensed mortgage loan originator activity from January 1, 2023 through the order’s effective date. The lender must deliver the auditor’s final report within six months after the effective date, and must pay an additional $500 administrative penalty for each past or present employee the audit identifies as having engaged in unlicensed mortgage loan originator activity.

Putting It Into Practice: States continue to be active in enforcement over unlicensed activity in the consumer finance space (previously discussed here and here). California mortgage lenders should use this consent order as a prompt to confirm that only properly licensed individuals perform mortgage loan originator activity, with particular attention to branch oversight, staffing models, training, and escalation procedures for sales and support teams.

Listen to this post here.

Copyright © 2026, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

CMS Announces $50 Billion Rural Health Transformation Program: What Providers and States Need to Know
by: Kendall Kohlmeyer , Alexandria M. Foster
Los Angeles Weighs $5 Million Support Program for Vertical Microdrama Production
by: Keith Kelly
DFPI Imposes Up to $1 Million Penalty on Crypto Kiosk Operator for Alleged Digital Financial Assets Law Violation
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
NCUA Issues 2026 Supervisory Priorities Letter Emphasizing Safety, Soundness, and Risk-Focused Examinations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Launching A MedSpa Practice? Here are Five Key Legal Considerations
by: John F. Golembesky , Jeralin Cardoso
California Senate Bill 294 – New Mandatory Know Your Rights Notices to Employees
by: Greg L. Berk , Mia Ndalugi
Virginia Legislature Emphasizes Its “Little” TCPA Applies to Texts
by: Liisa M. Thomas
Cannabis in 2026 – Part II- Hemp Tightening in 2026—The Compliance Cliff, CBD Carve-Out Signals, and Business Risk
by: Sarah A. K. Blitz
French CNIL Provides Guidance on Cross-Device Cookie Consent
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Looking Forward to GDPR Enforcement
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Not A Categorical Ban- Federal Circuit Narrowed Spectrum of Patent Eligible Machine Learning Claims
by: Sheppard, Mullin, Richter, & Hampton LLP
Cannabis in 2026 – Part I- Marijuana Rescheduling—What’s Moving, What Won’t, and Why It Matters
by: Sarah A. K. Blitz
A Potential Fundraising Boost for Venture Capital Investing- U.S. House Passes INVEST Act
by: Graham McCall

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 