DFPI Imposes Up to $1 Million Penalty on Crypto Kiosk Operator for Alleged Digital Financial Assets Law Violation
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On January 16, the DFPI entered into a consent order with a digital financial asset kiosk operator, based on DFPI’s allegations that the operator violated the Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL), the California Consumer Financial Protection Law (CCFPL), and the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). According to the consent order, the kiosk operator:

  • Processed transactions above the daily dollar cap. The kiosks accepted more than $1,000 from a customer in a single day, in violation of the DFAL and the CCFPL.
  • Charged fees above the permitted limits. Transactions included charges that exceeded the applicable fee cap, in violation of the DFAL and the CCFPL.
  • Completed transactions without required pre-transaction disclosures. Customers did not receive required written disclosures before certain transactions, including required fee and pricing information,
  • Printed receipts missing spread transparency information. Receipts omitted the spread amount and the exchange used to calculate the spread.
  • Maintained an AML program DFPI viewed as insufficient for kiosk risks. The operator did not maintain an effective anti-money laundering program with controls commensurate with its kiosk activity, including customer identification related controls, in violation of the Bank Secrecy Act.

Under the consent order, the operator agreed to stop engaging in digital financial asset business activity with California residents within 30 calendar days unless and until it obtains a license from DFPI. The order also imposes a $1,000,000 administrative penalty that becomes due and payable if the operator fails to comply with the consent order’s requirements.

Putting It Into Practice: DFPI’s crypto kiosk enforcement posture continues to emphasize transaction caps, fee limits, and transaction-level disclosures for cash-to-crypto activity (previously discussed here and here). Kiosk operators should validate California-specific controls for daily limit logic, fee and spread calculations, disclosure delivery at the point of sale, receipt fields, and escalation processes for suspected fraud, including scams affecting older adults.

Copyright © 2026, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

CMS Announces $50 Billion Rural Health Transformation Program: What Providers and States Need to Know
by: Kendall Kohlmeyer , Alexandria M. Foster
Los Angeles Weighs $5 Million Support Program for Vertical Microdrama Production
by: Keith Kelly
FTC Announces Civil Contempt Motion Seeking Receivership and Expanded Injunctive Relief for Alleged Order Violations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
NCUA Issues 2026 Supervisory Priorities Letter Emphasizing Safety, Soundness, and Risk-Focused Examinations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Launching A MedSpa Practice? Here are Five Key Legal Considerations
by: John F. Golembesky , Jeralin Cardoso
California Senate Bill 294 – New Mandatory Know Your Rights Notices to Employees
by: Greg L. Berk , Mia Ndalugi
Virginia Legislature Emphasizes Its “Little” TCPA Applies to Texts
by: Liisa M. Thomas
Cannabis in 2026 – Part II- Hemp Tightening in 2026—The Compliance Cliff, CBD Carve-Out Signals, and Business Risk
by: Sarah A. K. Blitz
French CNIL Provides Guidance on Cross-Device Cookie Consent
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Looking Forward to GDPR Enforcement
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Not A Categorical Ban- Federal Circuit Narrowed Spectrum of Patent Eligible Machine Learning Claims
by: Sheppard, Mullin, Richter, & Hampton LLP
Cannabis in 2026 – Part I- Marijuana Rescheduling—What’s Moving, What Won’t, and Why It Matters
by: Sarah A. K. Blitz
A Potential Fundraising Boost for Venture Capital Investing- U.S. House Passes INVEST Act
by: Graham McCall

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 