Despite Weil: Managing Partners Are Getting Happier

Something strange is happening in Big Law. Managing partners have apparently discovered the secret to happiness.

BTI’s latest research, conducted with internationally recognized law firm consultant Patrick McKenna, reveals that 84.9% of managing partners love and enjoy their work. Just two years ago, it was 44.6%.

Almost twice as many managing partners are enjoying their jobs.

Wow. Really? AI is rewriting the business model. Clients want more for less. The war for talent is brutal. Partners want bigger paychecks. And the people running these firms are smiling?

Finally, permission to lead

Managing partners have long had one of the toughest jobs in business: leading hundreds of smart, powerful people who prize their independence.

Every big decision needs consensus. Every change threatens someone’s pay, turf, or favorite way of doing things.

But disruption is changing the rules.

AI demands investment. Clients demand speed. Competitors demand a response. Nobody has 18 months to build consensus anymore.

Managing partners may finally have what they’ve wanted for years: Permission to lead.

Fix compensation. Demand accountability. Invest big. Slaughter sacred cows. Make the calls everyone else ducked.

Maybe this helps explain why they’re happier.

Now the catch

Managing partners may be gaining more authority just as their partners are gaining more power to walk away.

Unhappy partners don’t need to vote against leadership. They vote with their feet. And with rivals flush with cash and hungry for talent, those feet can move fast.

The biggest risk for a managing partner may no longer be making an unpopular decision. It’s discovering the partnership has made its own decisions first.

What about the clients?

All the merger chatter focuses on partners, profits, and prestige. Meanwhile, clients are left wondering whether the lawyers handling their most consequential matters will still be there next quarter.

Clients don’t need their law firms to be happy. They need them to be stable. And leadership turmoil introduces a whole new category of risk. Corporate counsel have three questions worth asking:

How many of my lawyers already have one foot out the door?

Who’s actually running this firm – leadership or the rainmakers?

Is my matter still the priority, or has keeping the firm together become priority number one?

Turbulence doesn’t doom a firm. Some emerge stronger. But clients deserve straight answers before their lead partner’s farewell email lands in the inbox.

Big Law’s new leadership paradox: More authority at the top. More exit power everywhere else.

Managing partners may finally have the freedom to lead. But freedom to lead isn’t the same as the ability to keep everyone following.

And their partners have never had more freedom to leave.

Clients are watching both.

Disclaimer: The opinions and views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The National Law Review.