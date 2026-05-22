Designing Planned Community Documents to Reduce Defect Litigation Exposure

A recent Wall Street Journal article (“Home Builders Are Getting Buried in Claims of Shoddy Construction”) highlighted the growing wave of construction defect litigation facing homebuilders and developers across the country. Rising insurance costs, increasingly aggressive litigation strategies, larger jury verdicts, and the continued aggregation of claims are placing significant pressure on residential development—particularly at a time when affordability and housing supply remain major concerns.

Much of the discussion surrounding construction defect exposure tends to focus on condominium projects. That focus is understandable. Condominiums involve shared structural systems, centralized governance and concentrated ownership structures that naturally lend themselves to collective claims. But many of the same liability dynamics increasingly exist in traditional non-condominium planned communities—particularly master-planned communities with extensive common infrastructure.

As communities become larger and more complex, developers and builders should view governance documents as long-term risk-management infrastructure.

That does not mean that legitimate claims should be eliminated or that homeowners should be deprived of remedies. They should not. In many cases, associations must retain meaningful authority to investigate and address legitimate common-area and infrastructure issues affecting the community.

At the same time, developers and builders are increasingly attempting to distinguish legitimate association claims involving common areas from individualized home-construction claims affecting separate homes and lots.

For many years, we have worked with developers and builders to design and implement governance frameworks intended to address these issues proactively. Many of the concepts discussed in this article—including structured dispute-resolution procedures, standing limitations, anti-assignment provisions, reserved access rights, and expanded disclosure provisions—have been incorporated into the planned community documents we prepare for clients in anticipation of the increasing complexity facing master-planned developments.

I. Shared Infrastructure Changes the Litigation Landscape

Traditional subdivision documents were often designed for relatively simple communities with limited shared infrastructure and modest operational responsibilities. That is no longer the case in many master-planned communities. Today’s planned communities may involve extensive stormwater systems, grading and drainage facilities, retaining walls, private streets, trail systems, irrigation infrastructure, shared recreational facilities, landscape systems, and utility-related improvements. Disputes involving these systems often arise years after initial development and frequently after turnover of the association to residential leadership. The association, then controlled by a residential board, becomes responsible for coordinating investigations, repairs, and dispute resolution related to common-area systems. As a result, governance documents should be designed with the expectation that disputes may arise long after initial development and turnover.

II. Associations Retain Authority to Address Legitimate Common-Area Defects

Associations play an important role in protecting and maintaining common property and, in many communities, are the only practical entity capable of coordinating investigation, repair, and maintenance of common-area systems. The question is not whether such claims should exist. In many cases, they are entirely appropriate. The more important issue is how those claims are managed and resolved.

In virtually all planned communities with common areas, there is a possibility that disputes over their construction and operation may arise over time. As a result, the more important issue is often not whether such claims exist, but whether the governing documents establish a structured process for investigation, repair opportunities, and resolution before disputes escalate into costly litigation. Developers and builders should consider incorporating dispute resolution frameworks into their community governance documents. These provisions may include mandatory notice procedures, engineering review requirements, cure opportunities, negotiation periods, mediation requirements, and arbitration provisions intended to facilitate early investigation and repair-oriented resolution of disputes.

Properly structured dispute resolution procedures can: encourage early investigation, promote repair-oriented solutions, reduce legal costs, discourage premature escalation of litigation, allow technical issues to be evaluated by qualified consultants, and preserve relationships within the community. More specifically, governance documents should implement owner voting requirements before major litigation is initiated, including procedures for funding investigations and repairs, require mandatory negotiation and mediation periods, and require binding arbitration. There remains debate regarding whether binding arbitration or traditional litigation provides the preferable forum for construction disputes. Nevertheless, many developers and builders continue to favor carefully drafted arbitration provisions—particularly those that utilize established procedures such as the AAA Construction Industry Arbitration Rules—because arbitration may offer a more technically focused process and reduce certain risks associated with jury trials in construction disputes. In practice, the effectiveness of a dispute resolution framework often depends less on the existence of binding arbitration and more on the quality and structure of the framework.

III. Individualized Home Construction Claims Present Different Issues

Individualized home-construction claims present fundamentally different issues than claims involving common-area infrastructure. Unlike common-area claims, home-construction claims often involve highly individualized facts and circumstances, including differing construction phases, differing subcontractors, owner modifications, varying maintenance histories, drainage alterations, and differing causation and damages issues.

Despite these individualized issues, plaintiffs’ counsel may attempt to aggregate such claims through the association structure. However, associations are intended to govern and maintain common property and shared community infrastructure rather than function as centralized litigation vehicles for large numbers of individualized home-construction disputes involving differing facts, causation issues, and damages. We incorporate provisions limiting association standing with respect to individualized home-construction claims and restricting assignment of those claims to the association for collective prosecution. These provisions help preserve the distinction between legitimate association claims involving shared infrastructure and individualized disputes involving separate homes.

IV. Reserved Access Rights and Easements Remain Critical

Post-closing access rights are frequently overlooked or insufficiently addressed in planned community governance documents. Yet many disputes escalate unnecessarily because developers, builders, or contractors lack clear rights to inspect, evaluate, or repair conditions after homes are sold and operational control shifts to the association. For that reason, we incorporate carefully drafted easements and reserved rights that allow appropriate access for inspection, warranty work, drainage correction, utility repair, retaining wall stabilization, infrastructure maintenance, and correction of conditions affecting common areas.

These rights are particularly important in communities involving interconnected drainage systems, shared grading patterns, and extensive infrastructure improvements. Properly integrated access-right provisions can materially improve the ability to investigate and resolve issues before relatively minor conditions become significantly more difficult—and expensive—to address.

V. Robust Disclosures Matter

Thoughtfully drafted disclosure provisions remain one of the most important long-term risk-management tools available to developers and builders.

For many years, we have worked with developers and builders to incorporate expanded disclosure regimes intended to establish realistic expectations regarding ongoing development, community operations and future project evolution. Depending on the nature of the community, these disclosures may address: conceptual site plans, future development rights, ongoing construction activity, drainage conditions, easements, utility infrastructure, adjacent land uses, governmental approvals, shared facilities, maintenance responsibilities, and modifications to future amenities or development plans.

Master-planned communities are dynamic projects—not static finished products. Clear and well-structured disclosures help establish realistic owner expectations and reduce the likelihood that future changes or operational issues are later characterized as concealment or misrepresentation.

VI. Governance Documents Should Be Viewed as Long-Term Risk Management Tools

Planned community governance documents are too often treated primarily as operational documents focused on assessments, architectural controls, and use restrictions rather than as part of a broader long-term risk-management strategy. Many planned community governance documents—both older forms and newly prepared documents—still are not structured to address the litigation dynamics associated with modern planned communities. As planned communities continue to grow in size, complexity, and infrastructure intensity, developers and builders should consider governance architecture at the earliest stages of project planning. While no governance structure can eliminate construction disputes, carefully designed governance provisions can materially improve how those disputes are managed, evaluated, and resolved over the life of the community.