The recent Delaware Court of Chancery decision in Zync, Inc. v. Porsche Invs. Mgmt., S.A., highlights the perils of the designated-director arrangement — a common feature in venture capital transactions where an investor secures a seat on a board of directors. Porsche Investments Management (“Porsche”) invested $2.9 million in Zync, Inc. (“Zync”), a cloud-based in-vehicle entertainment startup corporation. In return for the investment, Zync issued Porsche a convertible note (the “Porsche Note”) and 305,430 shares of common stock, representing 5 percent of the company’s equity on a fully diluted basis. The parties also entered into a voting rights agreement under which Zync committed to maintain a three-member board of directors (the “Board”) and granted Porsche the right to designate one director (the “Porsche Director”). Finally, the parties entered into an investor rights agreement under which Zync was prohibited from taking specified actions without the approval of the Porsche Director, which included an effective “veto” right relating to Zync’s ability to raise capital. Porsche designated its employee, Christian Knörle, to serve on the Board as the Porsche Director. After joining the Board, at the direction of Porsche, Knörle “vetoed” several financings that would have raised needed capital for Zync. Ultimately, Zync was forced to shut down.

Zync sued Knörle for breach of fiduciary duty and bad faith conduct, and Porsche for aiding and abetting Knörle’s breaches of fiduciary duty, tortious interference with prospective economic advantage, and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing inherent in the investor rights agreement. Knörle and Porsche moved to dismiss the complaint for failure to state a claim on which relief can be granted. The Court denied the motion. This alert focuses on Knörle’s duties as the Porsche Director. In a follow-up alert, we will examine Porsche’s potential exposure for aiding and abetting Knörle’s alleged fiduciary breaches and focus on whether Zync expands the Court’s earlier decision in In re PLX Tech. Inc. S’holders Litig.

The Court Addresses the “Dual-Fiduciary Problem”

Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster squarely addressed the “dual-fiduciary problem” that arises when a designated director owes competing loyalties. As Knörle owed fiduciary duties to Zync and its stockholders and to Porsche as his employer, a conflict of interest was reasonably conceivable1 whenever Porsche directed him to withhold consent for financings that were in Zync’s best interests. The Court found that Knörle inferably breached his fiduciary duty of loyalty and acted in bad faith by deferring to Porsche rather than exercising independent judgment.

To counter the “dual-fiduciary problem,” Porsche contended that it could not conceivably have a conflict of interest with Zync because it backed Zync as a noteholder and owned shares of Zync as a stockholder. Relying on Katell v. Morgan Stanley Gp., Inc., Porsche invoked the general rule that it would have been irrational to harm Zync because that would impair the value of its common shares and reduce the likelihood of repayment on the Porsche Note. In rejecting Porsche’s argument, the Court noted:

[T]here are exceptions to any general rule. Circumstances may cause the interests of a director and its affiliated investor to diverge from the interests of corporation and its stockholders as a whole. For example, “particular types of investors may espouse short-term investment strategies and structure their affairs to benefit economically from those strategies, thereby creating a divergent interest in pursuing short-term performance at the expense of long-term wealth.” A desire for liquidity may also cause an investor and its affiliated director to face a conflict.

Zync, 2026 WL 1507812, at *9 (quoting In re PLX Tech. Inc. S’holders Litig., 2018 WL 5018535, at *41 (Del. Ch. Oct. 16, 2018)).

Additionally, to counter Porsche’s argument, the Court recognized that Zync alleged that Porsche employs a “catch and kill” investment strategy:

Porsche employs a “catch and kill” investment strategy that involves making a seed investment in a startup in return for governance rights, then using the governance rights to block other sources of capital. By making the startup dependent on Porsche, Porsche gains control of its new and potentially disruptive technology. If Porsche wants to deploy the technology, it can. If not, Porsche can force the startup to shut down, while maintaining control over its intellectual property.

Finally, Knörle argued that he acted in good faith to pursue Zync’s best interests. As support, Knörle relied on his vote in favor of certain other forms of financing. The Court rejected this argument, noting that Knörle voted in favor of financing that he arguably did not have the power to veto. The Court also emphasized:

Equity is not so blind. It regards the substance rather than the form. Directors can breach their duties through informal action and conscious inaction. Knörle breached his duty of loyalty by consciously preventing the Board from taking action.

Takeaways for Investors and Their Board Designees

The core issue addressed in Zync involves the inherent conflict of interest that exists if an investor-designated director exercises “veto” rights on behalf of the director’s employer rather than acting in the interest of the corporation and its stockholders. Based on Zync, practitioners should take note that the designating investor’s instructions are not a “safe harbor” for the designated director under Delaware law. In fact, according to the Court, Delaware law demands undivided loyalty to the corporation and its stockholders, irrespective of whether the director was elected by the stockholders, appointed by the directors, or designated by an investor.

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