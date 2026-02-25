Department of State Releases March 2026 Visa Bulletin- Key Employment-Based Filing Opportunities and Priority Date Movement

The U.S. Department of State has published its March 2026 Visa Bulletin, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that employment-based adjustment applicants must rely on the Dates for Filing chart this month, instead of the Final Action chart.

Using the Dates for Filing chart allows eligible foreign nationals to submit adjustment of status applications and supporting documentation, even if an immigrant visa number is not yet immediately available. For some employers and sponsored employees, this means earlier filing, work authorization eligibility, and greater flexibility while waiting for final action dates to become current.

This month’s bulletin shows several meaningful advances, particularly for India in EB-2 and for China in EB-1 and EB-5.

Below is our breakdown of what changed and who may benefit.

Category-by-Category Updates

EB-1 (Priority Workers)

China: Advances four months to Dec. 1, 2023

Advances four months to Dec. 1, 2023 India: Advances four months to Dec. 1, 2023

Advances four months to Dec. 1, 2023 All other countries (including Mexico and the Philippines): Remain current

What this means: EB-1 continues to move steadily forward for both China- and India-born applicants, potentially allowing additional high-skilled professionals and multinational managers to file adjustment applications.

EB-2 (Advanced Degree Professionals)

China: No change; remains Jan. 1, 2022

No change; remains Jan. 1, 2022 India: Advancement of 11 months to Nov. 1, 2014

Advancement of 11 months to Nov. 1, 2014 All other countries: Become current

What this means: EB-2 updates mark a notable development for this month. Indian EB-2 applicants see a substantial forward movement, while applicants from the rest of the world may now file immediately, regardless of priority date.

EB-3 (Skilled Workers and Professionals)

China: No change; remains Jan. 1, 2022

No change; remains Jan. 1, 2022 India: No change; remains Aug. 15, 2014

No change; remains Aug. 15, 2014 Mexico and most other countries: Advance 3.5 months to Jan. 15, 2024

Advance 3.5 months to Jan. 15, 2024 Philippines: Advances three months to Jan. 1, 2024

What this means: Moderate progress continues outside of China and India, opening additional filing opportunities for employers sponsoring workers in this category.

EB-5 (Unreserved Investor Category)

China: Advances 40 days to Oct. 1, 2016

Advances 40 days to Oct. 1, 2016 India: No change; remains May 1, 2024

No change; remains May 1, 2024 All other countries: Remain current

What this means: Incremental forward movement continues for China-born investors, while most other countries maintain immediate availability.

Quick Reference: Dates for Filing – March 2026

Category All Other Countries China India Mexico Philippines EB-1 Current Dec. 1, 2023 Dec. 1, 2023 Current Current EB-2 Current Jan. 1, 2022 Nov. 1, 2014 Current Current EB-3 Jan. 15, 2024 Jan. 1, 2022 Aug. 15, 2014 Jan. 15, 2024 Jan. 1, 2024 EB-5 (Unreserved) Current Oct. 1, 2016 May 1, 2024 Current Current

Practical Considerations for Employers and Employees

Because USCIS noted it will accept filings based on the Dates for Filing chart this month, eligible individuals may:

Submit adjustment of status applications sooner;

Apply for employment authorization (EADs) and advance parole; and

Secure greater stability while waiting for final visa availability.

Employers may wish to review priority dates now to determine which of their sponsored employees may be newly qualified to file in March.

Additional Commentary from the State Department

In the March Visa Bulletin, the State Department highlighted a slowdown in immigrant visa issuance at U.S. consulates for nationals of certain countries. According to the agency, this decline is tied to policy measures implemented during the Trump administration, including nationality-based travel restrictions affecting nearly 40 countries and a separate pause on immigrant visa processing impacting approximately 75 countries, with some overlap between the two groups.

Because the government is currently issuing fewer immigrant visas, overall demand on the annual visa allocation system has temporarily eased. As a result, the State Department advanced several employment-based cutoff dates in the March bulletin, creating additional filing opportunities for eligible applicants.

At the same time, the government cautioned that these forward movements may not be permanent. If visa demand rises or agencies lift or modify existing restrictions, the State Department may retrogress priority dates later in the fiscal year to remain within statutory limits. The current fiscal year concludes on Sept. 30, 2026. Employers and applicants should therefore consider treating these advances as time-sensitive opportunities and consider acting promptly where eligibility exists.