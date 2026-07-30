Department of State Launches $750 Paid Expedite Pilot Program for B-1/B-2 Visa Interview Appointments

As previously reported on Greenberg Traurig’s Inside Business Immigration blog, the Department of State (DOS) established a temporary Paid Expedite pilot program allowing certain B-1/B-2 visa applicants to pay an additional fee for expedited visa interview scheduling. DOS has now launched the pilot program, providing eligible applicants at designated U.S. consular posts with the opportunity to obtain earlier visa interview appointments.

The pilot program began on July 21, 2026, at Mission Mexico, which includes all U.S. consulates in Mexico. DOS has indicated that additional participating consular posts may be announced before the pilot concludes on Dec. 31, 2026.

Under the program, eligible applicants may pay an additional $750 fee, in addition to the standard $185 Machine Readable Visa (MRV) fee, to obtain a visa interview appointment within 10 business days, subject to availability.

Key Details of the Paid Expedite Program

The Paid Expedite program applies only to visa interview scheduling. Payment of the additional fee does not expedite the visa adjudication process or guarantee faster visa issuance.

Applicants remain subject to the same eligibility requirements, documentary requirements, and security screening procedures applicable to all visa applicants. The expedited fee does not:

Increase the likelihood of visa approval;

Waive any applicable visa requirements;

Expedite administrative processing or security checks; or

Accelerate visa issuance after the interview.

Applicants and employers should therefore understand that the program provides faster access to an interview appointment but does not alter the underlying visa adjudication process.

Eligibility and Program Limitations

The Paid Expedite option is available only at designated consular posts and only while expedited appointment capacity remains available. To participate, applicants must already have a scheduled visa interview appointment. Applicants applying through the interview waiver process are not eligible for the Paid Expedite option. Applicants who previously requested and were denied a traditional emergency appointment may still qualify for a Paid Expedite appointment if they meet the program requirements.

The program also includes several important restrictions:

Paid Expedite appointments may only be scheduled once.

Paid Expedite appointments cannot be rescheduled.

If an applicant cancels the expedited appointment, the $750 fee will be forfeited.

Practical Considerations for Applicants and Employers

The Paid Expedite option may be beneficial for individuals whose primary challenge is securing a timely visa interview appointment. This may include business travelers with urgent professional commitments, including client meetings, conferences, or other time-sensitive travel needs.

However, employers and applicants should carefully consider whether interview availability is the primary factor affecting the anticipated travel timeline. Cases requiring additional administrative processing, security review, or further documentation may continue to experience delays even when the interview occurs on an expedited basis.

Employers may wish to plan international travel well in advance and account for potential post-interview processing delays when coordinating employee travel.

Looking Ahead

DOS has described the Paid Expedite program as a temporary pilot designed to assess demand, operational impact, and the effectiveness of a fee-based expedited scheduling model.

Following the conclusion of the pilot on Dec. 31, 2026, DOS will evaluate whether to extend, expand, or modify the program. For now, applicants should view the Paid Expedite option as a mechanism to obtain earlier access to a visa interview appointment — not as an expedited visa adjudication or issuance process.