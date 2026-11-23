Key Takeaways

The Final Rule centers on two factors: worker control and opportunity for profit or loss.

Other factors still matter, including specialized skill, permanence, and integration into the business.

Classification risk remains: courts and stricter state laws may apply different standards.

Employers should review contractor relationships for control, exclusivity, investment, and the nature of the work.

The Department of Labor (DOL) announced on November 19, 2026, that it has finalized its rule for determining independent contractor versus employee status under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Family Medical Leave Act, and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (the Final Rule). These statutes apply only to employees, meaning that independent contractors are not entitled to their protection. Thus, classifying workers correctly carries significant implications for employers’ legal compliance and bottom lines.

The Final Rule Bids Formal Goodbye to the Biden-Era Version

The Final Rule builds upon on the DOL’s proposed version, released in February 2026 and rescinds the Biden-Era 2024 rule. The Final Rule becomes effective 60 days from its publication to the Federal Register.

Two Core Factors

The Final Rule, like the proposed version, focuses on two core factors: (1) nature and degree of control over the work ; and (2) opportunity for profit or loss based on initiative and/or investment. If these two factors align, there is a “substantial likelihood” that the classification is accurate.

The first core factor, nature and degree of control, speaks to control over matters like scheduling, selecting projects, and being able to work for others (including competitors). The more a worker personally dictates such terms, the more likely an independent contractor classification may fit.

The second core factor, opportunity for profit or loss, considers whether workers may earn profit or incur loss based on their exercise of initiative (such as managerial skill or business acumen) or their own investment in the work (such as by spending on equipment or helpers). A worker impacting their earnings merely by working longer or faster does not indicate independent contractor status.

Other Potentially Relevant Factors

The Final Rule identifies three other factors that may (or may not) bear on the classification analysis, albeit with less weight than the core two above. These are the amount of skill required for the work, the degree of permanence of the working relationship, and whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production.

The “amount of skill” factor weighs in favor of independent contractor status to the extent the work requires “specialized training or skill” not provided by the company , and , by contrast , weighs in favor of employee status to the extent the work does not require specialized training or skill or the worker depends on the company to equip them with said training or skill.

and by contrast weighs in favor of employee status to the extent the work does not require specialized training or skill or the worker depends on the company to equip them with said training or skill. The “degree of permanence” factor weighs in favor of independent contractor status if the working relationship is designed as definite in duration or sporadic (although seasonal work does not necessarily indicate independent contractor classification) , and , by contrast , weighs in factor of employee status if the relationship is indefinite and continuous.

and by contrast weighs in factor of employee status if the relationship is indefinite and continuous. The “integrated unit of production” factor weighs in favor of independent contractor status to the extent an individual’s work can be segregated from the company’s production process , and , by contrast , weighs in favor of employee status to the extent the work is a component of the company’s integrated production process for a good or service.

The Final Rule allows that other factors could be relevant , but only if they somehow indicate whether individual workers are in business for themselves as opposed to being economically dependent on the company for work.

Illustrative Examples

The Final Rule provides 14 other examples of application of these factors to “real-world” situations, which may prove useful to companies who can analogize to them. For example, with respect to illustrating the nature of control factor:

Example of independent contractor status : . A truck driver runs deliveries for a logistics company; while the company requires the driver to comply with federally mandated drug and alcohol testing and to meet certain delivery deadlines (which carry incentives and penalties), these parameters reflect legal safety-related obligations and common contractual terms that do not suggest employee status.

A truck driver runs deliveries for a logistics company; while the company requires the driver to comply with federally mandated drug and alcohol testing and to meet certain delivery deadlines (which carry incentives and penalties), these parameters reflect legal safety-related obligations and common contractual terms that do not suggest employee status. Example of employee status: An individual makes food deliveries for a digital platform company; while the individual is not explicitly barred from working for other applications, the company’s platform (a) only allows the worker a matter of seconds to accept or reject each delivery, (b) provides no information about time for completion, quantity of food, or minimum guaranteed payment, and (c) moreover demotes the worker to an unpreferred status if the individual does not accept a certain amount of orders — making it, for all practical purposes, impossible to serve other applications without being demoted. The Final Rule considers this scenario to reflect substantial control over “key aspects” of the work, including the ability to select projects, manage workload, or work for others.

The Final Rule Is Not the Final Say in Court

The Final Rule reflects the DOL’s approach for determining classification status in its own enforcement actions. While it may be invoked in private litigation, courts — not the DOL —, ultimately make their own decisions through fact-intensive judicial analyses.

Amidst Flip-Flopping, We Reiterate Constant Good Advice (Again): Be Careful When Classifying Workers as Independent Contractors

The Final Rule marks just the latest word in the political flip-flop on this regulation that has been ongoing since 2021 across different presidential administrations. With the 2028 election on the horizon, and given courts’ independence from the DOL’s approach, companies would still be wise to proceed with caution when classifying workers as independent contractors. Consider subjecting the decision to a pressure test through questions like: