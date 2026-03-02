Department of Defense Announces Heightened Scrutiny of Its 8(a) and Other Small Business Contracts

Go-To Guide: The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) intends to conduct a comprehensive review of all small business sole-source and set-aside contracts over $20 million.



Recent efforts by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and other federal agencies signal a broader endeavor to identify fraud, waste, and abuse in 8(a) Program contracting. DoD expanded its review outside of the 8(a) Program.



Small businesses may wish to prepare for heightened scrutiny of their eligibility and compliance with limitations on subcontracting.

On Jan. 16, 2026, Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that DoD will be assessing certain contracts awarded under the SBA’s 8(a) Program, calling for a line-by-line review of every sole-source 8(a) contract exceeding $20 million.

On Jan. 21, 2026, Secretary Hegseth also issued a memorandum (dated the same day as the Jan. 16 announcement) substantially expanding this review to include all set-aside awards to a small business over $20 million “(identifying the type of set-aside).” While the focus appears to remain on the 8(a) Program, it has gone beyond that to cover any type of small business set-aside.

The scope of the assessment includes whether the contract contributes to DoD’s warfighting priorities, and whether the small business contractor performed the contract consistent with the limitations on subcontracting or merely acted as a pass-through entity for large subcontractors.

Overview of the 8(a) Program

The SBA’s 8(a) Program was established to provide training, technical assistance, and contracting opportunities to “socially and economically disadvantaged” small businesses. Participating firms are afforded contracting preferences like set-asides and sole-source awards, and agencies may award contracts under the program in order to reach their annual goals for contracting with small, disadvantaged businesses. Historically, the 8(a) Program has played an important role in broadening the Defense Industrial Base by allowing disadvantaged small businesses to contribute to defense manufacturing, services, and technology.

Contract Review of Small Business Sole Source and Set-Aside Contracts

According to Secretary Hegseth’s memorandum, DoD spends 10 times more on contracts under the 8(a) Program than other federal agencies and that, as a result, DoD is going “above and beyond” other agencies in its efforts to combat waste, fraud, and abuse by performing a “a line-by-line review of all small business sole source and set aside awards above $20 million in contract value.” The rationale for this effort remains focused on the 8(a) Program, but the review now extends to all small business set-asides over $20 million.

The memorandum requires DoD to conduct a two-part review:

First, contracts must have the effect of making DoD more “lethal” and aid the United States in winning wars. The memorandum states that DoD “has no room in its budget for DEI and other wasteful contracts that do not advance our core mission of creating a lethal fighting force.” The memorandum also states that “[a]ny contract that is not critical to the Department’s warfighting capabilities, including research and development, industrial base investments, and enabling products and services, should be terminated for convenience to the maximum extent consistent with law to ensure adequate funding” of the Department’s “unfunded priorities.” This part of the review was required to be completed by Jan. 31, 2026.



Second, DoD will perform a review to ensure contracting dollars are spent on legitimate small businesses and not “illegal pass-through schemes.” The memorandum specifies that, by Feb. 28, 2026, DoD must confirm that contractors are complying with the limitations on subcontracting, and “[a]ny evidence of improper subcontracting, such as evidence of excessive pass-through charges,” should be sent to the DoD and SBA Offices of Inspector General (OIG), and, if deemed necessary by the OIGs, referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ). It further indicates that the reviews should use readily available data sources, such as contractor invoice and payment records, contracting officer’s representative logs/reports, personnel confirmation, contract deliverables and technical reports, and any other relevant sources.

The memorandum directs that DoD reviewers “should also confirm that the contracts identified are being performed at or below market rates,” with a plan to terminate contracts above market rate within 90 days (if they cannot be terminated immediately) while still maintaining necessary services.

Scrutiny of Contracts Awarded Under the 8(a) Program

DoD’s review represents just one aspect of the intensified scrutiny now facing the 8(a) Program across the federal government. As previously reported, SBA and U.S. Department of the Treasury announced their own audits of the 8(a) Program (and for the Treasury, all preference-based contracting programs) last year.

Additionally, on Feb. 11, 2026, SBA sent notices to 154 8(a) contractors located in Washington, D.C. to initiate program termination proceedings. SBA issued a public statement indicating that the wave of terminations came after a program integrity review by SBA’s Office of Government Contracting and Business Development revealed that the firms failed to meet the economic disadvantage requirements for eligibility of the program:



The firms – which will be suspended for at least 30 days before final termination from the 8(a) Program – exceeded statutory net worth limits, adjusted gross income caps, or total asset limits. Collectively, these firms received nearly $1.3 billion in 8(a) set-aside and sole-source contracts during the Biden Administration, from Fiscal Year 2021 to 2024.

