The Democratic Republic of the Congo as a Near-Term Strategic Opportunity for U.S. Companies | Part 2

Part 2: Entry Readiness in the DRC — The Governance and Compliance Risks Washington Will Judge

In Part 1, we described why the Democratic Republic of the Congo is becoming more investable for U.S. companies that engage selectively and with discipline. That shift carries a corresponding responsibility for executive management: ensuring that any decision to pursue a DRC-linked opportunity is defensible at the board level, not merely executable at the business level. It also carries an enforcement risk dimension. The same policy developments that are opening the DRC to U.S. companies — DFC financing, infrastructure commitments, the bilateral strategic partnership — are also likely to increase regulatory attention. More U.S. companies entering a frontier market means more enforcement exposure to manage, not less.

As opportunities mature, governance attention will focus on decision quality and defensibility. Directors, regulators, and investors focus on whether management understood and identified the relevant risks, evaluated them coherently, and exercised judgment consistent with compliance, disclosure, and investor expectations.

From “Country Risk” to Opportunity-Specific Judgment

Sophisticated companies are moving away from generic “Africa risk” characterizations or jurisdiction-level heat maps. Those tools are too blunt to support a defensible go/no-go decision and provide little insight into how risk actually manifests in a specific transaction.

The focus instead should be on opportunity-specific clearance, assessed against three practical questions:

What exactly is the company proposing to do? An infrastructure provider, logistics intermediary, offtake counterparty, financier, technology enabler, and asset owner each occupy materially different risk postures. The analysis must begin with role definition. Where does the company sit in the value chain, and how much control does it have? Control determines not only exposure, but also the company’s ability to mitigate risk through design, contracting, and operational choices. Beyond risk containment, value‑chain control also underpins revenue resilience: a secured, mission‑critical position in the value chain reduces vulnerability to revenue disruption and volatility, particularly in times of geopolitical or macroeconomic stress. Which risks are structural, and which are manageable through design and/or controls? This distinction drives whether a project is viable, conditionally viable, or should be declined altogether.

The output of this exercise is a clear go/conditional go/no-go judgment, with reasons that can be explained to the board, mitigated if necessary, and defended later.

Counterparty Reality, Not Paper Ownership

The analysis of counterparty risk in the DRC cannot stop at formal beneficial ownership. Adjacency risk matters significantly, particularly involving politically exposed persons, downstream sanctioned entities, Chinese state-owned enterprises, state-linked traders, logistics providers, financiers, and infrastructure operators.

The relevant inquiries are:

Who actually controls critical infrastructure, logistics, or chokepoints?

What dependencies are embedded in rail, port, power, or transport arrangements?

How difficult would it be to substitute a counterparty if geopolitical conditions shift?

For many DRC-linked opportunities, China exposure in particular is layered, indirect, and operational rather than binary. That makes a project more complex to structure, not necessarily nonviable. But it must be understood, stress-tested, and documented at the outset.

This counterparty analysis sets the stage for the four governance and compliance risk pillars that most frequently determine defensibility.

The Core Four Governance Risks

1. Corruption and Political Exposure

Corruption risk remains a defining feature of the DRC operating environment. For U.S. companies, exposure typically arises from structural interactions with political authority, regulatory discretion, and informal influence networks rather than isolated misconduct.

The governance question concerns dependency. Opportunities that rely on political access, protection, or preferential treatment present a materially different risk profile than those that operate through repeatable, process-driven mechanisms.

U.S. enforcement authorities, particularly the U.S. Department of Justice, expect compliance programs to reflect how corruption risk manifests in practice. This includes realistic assessment of intermediaries, payment flows, government touchpoints, true beneficial ownership and control, and whether counterparties derive competitive advantage from influence rather than operational capability.

Practical corruption mitigation and governance measures

Elevate counterparty selection to a governance decision

Conduct enhanced, boots-on-the-ground counterparty due diligence

Avoid counterparties whose value proposition centers on political access or, in other words, is opaque or difficult to articulate on its own merits

Structure roles to reduce discretionary government interaction

Maintain a record of counterparties evaluated and declined

Treat downstream controls as secondary safeguards, not primary solutions

2. Sanctions, Export Controls, and China Adjacency

Sanctions and export-control considerations are critical gating issues, particularly where China-linked entities are embedded in the value chain. In the DRC context, exposure frequently appears through logistics corridors, rail and port operations, power infrastructure, trading relationships, or financing arrangements. DRC sanctions regulations maintained by the U.S. complicate the picture even further and must be considered in any risk-based analysis.

Regulators assess sanctions compliance with attention to indirect exposure, facilitation risk, and resilience to foreseeable policy change. Where China-linked SOEs, state-backed actors, or entities susceptible to targeted sanctions are involved, scrutiny intensifies.

Practical sanctions mitigation and governance measures

Conduct sanctions and export-control stress testing to include screening all third parties against relevant restricted lists

Map indirect dependencies across logistics, infrastructure, insurance, and finance

Preserve contractual and operational flexibility to pause or unwind activity

Escalate material China adjacency to the board early

Avoid deal structures that constrain exit options

3. Conflict Minerals, Traceability, and Supply-Chain Integrity

Conflict-minerals risk remains central to DRC-linked activity, with supply-chain expectations extending to copper, cobalt, and battery-related inputs. Formal disclosure obligations under Dodd-Frank Section 1502 (currently subject to regulatory uncertainty) sit alongside investor, counterparty, and lender expectations around responsible sourcing that remain intact and in some sectors are intensifying.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and DOJ emphasize disclosure accuracy and internal controls. Regulators focus on whether companies understand the limits of their knowledge and align public statements accordingly.

Practical mitigation and governance measures

Conduct early traceability risk assessments

Use independent verification where reliance interests are high

Align sourcing practices with public disclosures

Assign clear internal ownership for traceability data

Treat certifications as inputs rather than conclusions

4. Human Rights and Labor Risk

Human rights risk, including child and forced labor, has become a core compliance and governance concern, particularly where operations intersect with artisanal mining, security services, transport corridors, or large-scale labor forces.

Regulators and stakeholders expect proactive assessment of labor risk in high-risk geographies like the DRC. Inability to demonstrate reasonable assessment can trigger enforcement, customs action, or investor scrutiny. Perhaps more importantly, the reputational risk associated with using or benefitting from child or forced labor is enormous.

Practical human rights mitigation and governance measures

Identify labor-intensive touchpoints early

Engage with reliable local partners to monitor labor practices of partners and suppliers

Avoid operational roles requiring labor oversight beyond capacity

Embed labor standards into procurement and contracting

Design escalation and disengagement pathways in advance

Ensure rapid escalation of red flags to legal and compliance leadership

DRC Risk Amplifiers That Compound Exposure

Several factors consistently magnify exposure across the Core Four risk areas:

Security and security-adjacent services

State-owned and quasi-state counterparties

Disclosure and internal controls

Data integrity and traceability systems

These elements rarely create risk independently, but they intensify existing exposure.

Defensibility Is the Standard

Certainty is unattainable in frontier environments. What DOJ, SEC, directors, and investors assess is whether management exercised structured, reasonable judgment under uncertainty and created appropriate controls to mitigate risk.

An opportunity-specific, counterparty-realistic entry-readiness process demonstrates that management understood where risk resides and made deliberate choices about engagement. That record supports clearer internal decisions, stronger governance dialogue, and outcomes that remain defensible when scrutinized.

When a DRC-linked opportunity is scrutinized, the question will be whether management organized its analysis around concrete risk domains and translated that analysis into a clear, documented recommendation.

At a minimum, a defensible entry decision requires management to address the following:

First, a clear articulation of the company’s proposed role and control position. Decision-makers at every level — and enforcement authorities after the fact — should be able to understand where the company sits in the value chain, what functions it will perform, and what degree of operational and contractual control it will have. This framing determines both risk exposure and mitigation capacity.

Second, a grounded assessment of the four principal governance risks. Management should be prepared to address, in a disciplined and fact-specific way:

Corruption and political exposure, including reliance on discretionary government interaction

Sanctions and export-control risk, with particular attention to China-related adjacency, DRC sanctions regulations, and exit optionality

Conflict-minerals and traceability risk, calibrated to copper and cobalt expectations and disclosure obligations

Human-rights and labor risk, including child and forced-labor exposure in relevant segments of the value chain

No regulator, director, or investor expects total risk elimination. What they look for is evidence that these risks were understood, weighed, and prioritized appropriately.

Third, identification of structural risk amplifiers. Management should surface any factors that materially increase exposure across the four core risks — such as security providers, state-owned counterparties, disclosure sensitivities, or data integrity limitations — rather than allowing them to emerge later as surprises.

Fourth, a set of realistic mitigation pathways. Where risks are not structural deal-breakers, the record should reflect concrete options: role redesign, counterparty substitution, contractual controls, phased engagement, or enhanced monitoring. Where risks are structural, management should be explicit about that conclusion.

In Part 3, we turn to the issue that most frequently determines whether a DRC-linked opportunity is viable in practice: counterparties. Local partners, agents, subcontractors, logistics providers, and intermediaries are where governance frameworks meet operational reality. Understanding who actually controls them, and how they get things done, is where board-defensible judgment is made or lost.

Further contributions to this article by Olivier Bustin.