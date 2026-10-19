Deleware Corporate Litigation | Latest Corporate Litigation Podcast on Interpretation Principles for LLCs [Podcasts]
Monday, October 19, 2026
Our latest Delaware Corporate Litigation Insights podcast discusses the recent Chancery decision highlighted on these pages in Hassanein v. NTO Fund I, LLC, that provides 21 reasons why an LLC is not simply a creature of contract. Delaware corporate litigator Kurt Heyman examines the implications of this decision with hosts Francis G.X. Pileggi and Chauna Abner.
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