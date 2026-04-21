Delay Defeats Arbitration: Nevada High Court Finds 17 Months Too Long
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

While arbitration clauses are ubiquitous in contracts, they are meaningless if the parties do not move quickly enough to enforce them. In Lennar Communities Nevada, LLC v. Whalen, the plaintiff executed a residential purchase and sale agreement that included an arbitration clause. She then tripped and fell within the community. She sued the developer, and the parties participated in extensive discovery.

The developer did not attempt to enforce the arbitration clause for 17 months. While waiver is disfavored, the Supreme Court concluded that the three-factor test for waiver was satisfied. First, the developer knew of the waiver. Second, they acted inconsistently with the right to arbitrate by actively litigating the case in court for such a long time. The Court then introduced a new factor to the analysis. “[C]ourts should consider the totality of the circumstances when evaluating whether a party has already litigated an issue it subsequently seeks to arbitrate.” That factor was met too.

The Court next considered whether not invoking the arbitration clause earlier prejudiced the plaintiff. It expressed doubt whether that factor was valid but did not overrule it. Regardless, prejudice was found because the developer was able to obtain discovery in court that typically is unavailable in arbitration.

The opinion reiterates the importance of identifying potential arbitration clauses and deciding whether to invoke them as soon as possible.

© 2026 Wilson Elser

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

New California Law Prohibits Fee Sharing with Alternative Business Structures
by: Carole J. Buckner
Mitigation of Damages in Construction Defect Claims: Applying Florida’s Avoidable Consequences Doctrine
by: Caroline Claire Turtle
Privileged or Public? How Use of AI Can Undermine the Attorney-Client Privilege
by: Daniel E. Tranen
Oklahoma Enacts Consumer Data Privacy Act
by: Jana S. Farmer
Copyright Up to 20 Artworks for One Low Fee: The New GR2D Registration Option is a Game-Changer for Visual Artists
by: Jana S. Farmer
Supreme Court Blocks State Affidavit-of-Merit Laws in Federal Court
by: Michael Lowry
California’s CCPA New Cybersecurity Audit Rules: Applicability Thresholds, Audit Scope, and Compliance Timelines
by: Jana S. Farmer
Nevada Appellate Courts Close January with Three Consequential Civil Decisions
by: Michael Lowry
New Jersey Expands Family Leave and Job Protections to Small Employers
by: Victoria Silva
Employment Tip of the Month – February 2026
by: Jenna A. Agatep Slater
California’s ADMT Regulations- New Compliance Obligations and Emerging Enforcement Risk
by: Anjali C. Das
Artificial Intelligence Legislative Update
by: Anjali C. Das
Nevada Supreme Court Rules Sealing in Murdoch Family Trust Dispute Improper
by: Michael Lowry

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 