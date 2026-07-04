Delaware’s House of Representatives Passes Caffeine Warning Signage Bill
Saturday, July 4, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
  • On June 11, 2026, the Delaware House of Representatives passed HS1 for HB394.
  • Under the bill, the Division of Public Health would be required to create and provide signage for retailers selling energy drinks or caffeinated dietary supplements. The signage must state that “energy drinks and caffeinated dietary supplements are not recommended for children, individuals sensitive to caffeine, and individuals who are pregnant or nursing.” Notably, the bill encourages, but does not require, retailers to display the signage next to the energy drinks and caffeinated dietary supplements.
  • This bill is a modification of earlier versions, which would have required retailers to display signage in a publicly visible location next to energy drinks and caffeinated dietary supplements. The original bill had stricter provisions, prohibiting retailers from selling these products to minors and requiring individuals whose age was in question to present a valid form of identification.
  • Delaware’s HS1 for HB394 reflects a broader trend of states adopting legislation that mandates warning signage in retail settings for foods and beverages containing caffeine. For example, in April, Pennsylvania introduced HB2377, which would require retail food facilities to “clearly and conspicuously display a disclosure” for beverages on the menu containing at least 80 milligrams of caffeine per serving.
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: FULTON SCG II DEBT FUND, LLC
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

Florida Officials Urge Federal Judge to Dismiss Constitutional Challenge to Cultivated-Meat Ban
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Coalition Urges USDA to Make Changes in School Nutrition Programs to Expand Access to Pulse Products
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA’s Human Foods Program Releases Updated 2026 Guidance Agenda
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
USDA-AMS Posts Final Notice on Federal Orange Juice Grading criteria Rulemaking
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Second Lawsuit Challenges Constitutionality of Oregon’s Packaging EPR Law
by: Sheila A. Millar , Antonia Stamenova-Dancheva
FDA Authorizes Modified Risk Claims for ZYN Nicotine Pouches: A Landmark Step for Tobacco Harm Reduction
by: Azim Chowdhury
FDA Proposes Long-Awaited Rule to Require Foreign Tobacco Manufacturers to Register Establishments and List Products
by: Azim Chowdhury
May 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims
by: Sophia B. Castillo , Mitzi Ng Clark
Maine Enacts First-in-the-Nation EPR Law for Electronic Smoking Devices
by: Azim Chowdhury , Kathryn C. Skaggs
Federal Judge Vacates Five State SNAP Waivers
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
New York Legislature Sends Uniform Food Date Labeling Bill to Governor for Signature
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
FDA Updates Official PFAS Webpage Laying Out Next Steps for PFAS Regulation
by: Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Call for Data Launched to Revise EU Tobacco Products Directive
by: Ales Bartl

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 