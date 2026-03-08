Delaware High Court Finds Investor Pact Suit Delay Fatal, Clarifies “Void/Voidable” Difference

The full Delaware Supreme Court recently issued a guidepost decision that found a challenge by Moelis & Company investors of the investment bank’s 2014 stockholder agreement—after a delay of nine years—was barred by a laches defense because the pact’s provisions were “voidable” rather than “void” under Delaware corporate law in Moelis & Company v. West Palm Beach Firefighters Pension Fund, et. al., No. 340, 2024 (Del. Jan. 23, 2026).

The unanimous ruling, written by Justice Gary Traynor, reversed a Chancery ruling that the shareholders’ delay was not fatal to the action because the agreement clearly interfered with the corporate board’s right to manage the business and affairs of the corporation in violation of the requirements of 8 Del. C. § 141(a).

Suit 6 yrs. Over\due?

The high court’s opinion found that everything the plaintiff needed to file its claim was available in 2014. Because the complaint was only voidable, the challenge to the validity of the agreement was time-barred expressly by 10 Del. C. § 8106’s three-year statute of limitations or by analogy under the doctrine of laches.

Background

According to the court record, Kenneth Moelis, a veteran investment banker, founded Moelis & Company, an independent investment bank, that was immediately successful in securing and performing advisory work on high-profile M&A transactions and soon expanded globally. Kenneth Moelis had served as Moelis & Company’s CEO and chaired its board of directors since its founding. In 2014, Moelis & Company announced an initial public offering of its Class A common stock and changed its corporate structure in preparation for the IPO.

That change in structure was viewed by an investor as inequitable to stockholders in the two-part company. In March 2023, the West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund, a Class A stockholder since November 2014, filed this lawsuit against Moelis claiming that the provisions of the stockholders’ agreement were facially invalid because they violate § 141 of the Delaware General Corporation Law. The complaint requested a declaratory judgment that these provisions are invalid and unenforceable, and both sides sought summary judgment.

The Court of Chancery concluded that the challenged provisions facially violated § 141(a), declared them void and unenforceable—and later awarded the plaintiff $6 million in attorney fees.

The appeal

On appeal, Moelis argued that the Court of Chancery’s conclusion that the plaintiff’s claims were not time-barred by laches was erroneous as was its determination that the challenged provisions are facially invalid. Since they agreed with Moelis’ timeliness argument, the justices found no need to address the other issue. Justice Traynor noted that three months after Chancery issued its opinion, legislation was introduced in the Delaware General Assembly to “mitigate—if not annul—” the effects of the court’s opinion by amending Section 122 of the Delaware General Corporation law. “The original synopsis of the bill left little doubt that it was drafted and passed in response to the Court of Chancery’s decision,” the Justice wrote.

“The limitations of actions applicable in a court of law are not controlling in equity,” he explained. But “a court of equity moves upon considerations of conscience, good faith, and reasonable diligence, so, when a plaintiff advances an equitable claim or a legal claim seeking equitable relief, the Court of Chancery will instead apply the doctrine of laches to determine the timeliness of the claim.”

Void v. voidable

In differentiating between void and voidable, the high court said, “Because all the disputed actions taken at the meeting could have been accomplished lawfully by the defendants had they done them in the proper manner—that is, with proper notice—the actions were deemed voidable, not void, and therefore subject to the equitable defenses of laches and acquiescence.”

Therefore, the way to distinguish void from voidable, “ is not whether the method actually chosen by the Moelis board to implement the challenged provisions was valid under the DGCL,” Justice Traynor wrote. “Instead, we evaluate whether the plaintiff has demonstrated that there are no lawful means by which Moelis could accomplish its desired governance arrangements, making the challenged provisions susceptible to cure and therefore voidable.” However, the Court of Chancery never made that evaluation or consulted the major opinions that address the issue, he said.

Conclusion

Moreover, it was the plaintiff’s burden to demonstrate that the challenged provisions were void, but it never made more than a “cursory” effort, the Justice said.

“Our law does not permit the maintenance of lawsuits where the plaintiff has no excuse for delay merely because the status quo of the parties or property involved has stayed the same and an adequate evidentiary record is available,” the high court concluded.

This article was prepared by Frank Reynolds