Delaware Court of Chancery Examines Duties of Blockholder Directors

A recent decision from the Delaware Court of Chancery should be in the toolbox of all corporate and commercial litigators. In Guilbeau v. Footprint International Holdco, Inc., C.A. No. 2024-0968-JTL (Del. Ch. April 30, 2026), the court provided a scholarly analysis of the doctrinal and public policy issues surrounding the fiduciary duties of a director who is appointed by, for example, an institutional stockholder, a creditor, holders of a class of stock, or pursuant to contractual rights.

Additional benefits of this opinion include a deep dive into the nuances of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, as well as a recitation of the elements of a claim for familiar staples of commercial litigation: promissory estoppel and tortious interference with contract.

This 59-page gem deserves careful reading but for purposes of this blog post, I highlight only a few key sections of the decision that should entice careful lawyers to read the whole thing.

Factual Context

This case involved claims by Class A preferred stockholders who challenged a cram-down financing based on allegations of breach of contract and related claims.

Highlights

The court begins its analysis with a restatement of the requirements to successfully sue for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, a duty imposed on all contracts in Delaware, for example as a “gap-filler.” Slip op. at 20.

In connection with its analysis of the implied covenant claims, the court regales the reader with some perspectives from English law on the nuances of this claim. See pages 30-31, 38, 42 and 51.

As part of its thorough discussion of the fiduciary duties owed by directors who are appointed by specific stockholders—variously referred to as blockholder directors, representative directors, designated directors, or constituency directors—the court answered the question of: to whom are their duties owed. The answer is:

the stockholders in the aggregate in their capacity as residual claimants, which means the undifferentiated equity as a collective, without regard to any special rights. Directors thus owe fiduciary duties to the entity and the entire body of stockholders generally, rather than to individual stockholders or stockholder subgroups.

Slip op. at 33 (footnotes omitted). See also Slip op. at 31-34.