Employers still want inclusive workplaces, but federal enforcers now treat many diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices as potential discrimination or fraud.

We discussed these issues with Aimee Mackay (Employment Law Counsel, Peloton Interactive) and Faten Alqaseer (Senior Managing Director, Teneo) on our panel, The Defensible Diversity Playbook: Winning DEI Strategies in the New Enforcement Era. The through line: decisions based on documented, job-related criteria are easier to defend.

What Are the EEOC and DOJ Targeting?

Chair Andrea Lucas’s position is that race or sex cannot be a plus factor, tiebreaker, or tipping point. The agency’s FY 2025–2029 enforcement plan targets quotas, mentorships, fellowships, and on-the-job training based on protected characteristics, diversity statements, and demographic goals. It prioritizes intentional discrimination and pattern-or-practice cases.

Executive Order 14398 (March 2026) requires federal contractors to certify they have no “racially discriminatory DEI.” DOJ uses the False Claims Act (FCA) against programs that contradict civil rights certifications. Exposure includes treble damages, civil penalties, and whistleblower suits in which relators recover 15 to 30 percent. IBM, PayPal, Accenture, and Lockheed Martin have settled FCA allegations for $17 million to $30 million, some over programs predating 2025. DOJ announced a six-month self-disclosure pilot program on October 22, 2026, under which health care companies can voluntarily disclose potential FCA violations.

How Should Employers Assess Their DEI Legal Risk?

Federal contracts and grants drive the most risk, followed by public profile, industry norms, and regulators.

Federal and state obligations can collide. Some states and localities still require affirmative action or supplier diversity, but complying with a state requirement is not a safe harbor from federal law. There is no clean answer; many organizations weigh contract value, mission, and risk tolerance.

What Makes Hiring and Promotion Decisions Defensible?

In Hopkins v. Norfolk Southern Corp., 2026 WL 2364337 (N.D. Ill. Aug. 14, 2026), a white male employee claimed race and sex discrimination and retaliation after two colleagues were promoted. The employer prevailed on summary judgment because its interview panel asked every candidate the same questions, kept notes, and could show the selected candidates’ stronger credentials.

Consider the following when evaluating candidates and employees:

Apply job-related criteria consistently, with reasons documented.

Implement race-, national-origin-, and sex-neutral criteria.

Phase out metrics, goals, quotas, diverse-slate mandates, tiebreakers, and bonuses tied to demographic outcomes.

Avoid subjective criteria (“cultural fit,” “lived experience”) that may serve as proxies.

Use a broader definition of diversity without protected characteristics.

How Should Employers Structure Development Programs, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), and Training?

Suppose a mentoring program enrolled 85 percent women, with no written selection criteria and a stated purpose of advancing underrepresented groups. The skew is a problem because nothing explains it, and purpose language like advancing underrepresented groups can be cited as evidence that sex played a role. Rather than ending the program, the company could define its purpose (leadership readiness or skills gaps), set clear, written eligibility criteria, advertise it through usual channels, and document decision making. A documented process supports a defense.

Options include open membership, equal resources, no employment decisions tied to participation, and review of charters and invitations for exclusionary language.

Title VII has no “diversity interest” exception, and training may support a hostile work environment claim. Human review of content, including vendor- and AI-generated material, should be considered. Chair Lucas’s view that unconscious bias training is pseudoscience is not law, but many companies are renaming or dropping it.

What If DOJ Sends a DEI-Related Civil Investigative Demand?

Counsel can help scope the response, evaluate defenses, and weigh resolution versus litigation. Ignoring the demand, producing everything unreviewed, or offering only current records carries risk. A favorable resolution may involve voluntary disclosure, cooperation, and remediation.

How Should Employers Handle Global Policy and Demographic Data?

Principles, not one policy. Global programs may rest on merit and inclusion, with regions adapting to local rules on protected characteristics, privacy, pay reporting, and works councils.

Global programs may rest on merit and inclusion, with regions adapting to local rules on protected characteristics, privacy, pay reporting, and works councils. Data collection. The EEOC has proposed ending EEO-1 collection, but California, Illinois, and Massachusetts still require it, the rules could return, and demographic data supports pay equity analysis and defense of systemic claims. Safeguards include a documented business justification, access limited to HR and compliance, privileged review, and careful record retention.

Where Should Employers Start a DEI Audit?

A privileged audit of public websites and messaging, goals and slates, compensation metrics, training, ERGs, fellowships, contract certifications, and decision documentation is a good first step. Overcorrecting, such as eliminating ERGs outright, can prompt employee complaints.

What Steps Can Employers Take to Encourage Internal Reporting and Support Compliance After Lockheed Martin’s $29.5 Million FCA Settlement?