Defensible Decisions: Leaning Into the Law After EEOC Rescinds Anti-Harassment Guidance [Podcast]

In this episode of our Defensible Decisions podcast, Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) and Nonnie Shivers (office managing shareholder, Phoenix) discuss the EEOC’s January 2025 vote to rescind the Biden-era anti-harassment guidance, which had addressed gender identity issues including pronouns, bathroom access, and misgendering. Scott, who is chair of the firm’s Workforce Analytics and Compliance Practice Group, and Nonnie, who is co-chair of the firm’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Compliance Practice Group, explain that while the rescission removes enforcement clarity, it does not change existing law—Bostock remains binding precedent—and employers should continue robust harassment training and remain attentive to evolving federal, state, and local requirements. The speakers also preview anticipated EEOC developments, including potential new guidance on religious accommodations and national origin discrimination.