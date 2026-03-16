Defensible Decisions: How to Prepare for 2026 Compliance Reporting Deadlines [Podcast]
Monday, March 16, 2026
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In this episode of our Defensible Decisions podcast, Scott Kelly (Birmingham/Washington, D.C.), who is chair of the firm’s Workforce Analytics and Compliance Practice Group, is joined by Kiosha Dickey (Columbia) and Jay Patton (Birmingham) to discuss the increasingly complex landscape of workforce reporting requirements for 2026 and beyond. The speakers cover essential federal obligations like the EEO-1 and VETS 4212 reports, while exploring the expanding state-level requirements in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York City that are adding new layers of compliance challenges for multistate employers. The speakers provide practical guidance on California’s enhanced reporting fields, mandatory penalties, upcoming transition to SOC codes, and critical action items employers should prioritize now to ensure accurate, timely filings and avoid costly enforcement consequences.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

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