Defensible Decisions- The EEOC’s New Direction and Courts’ Expanding View of Workplace Harm
Monday, February 9, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In this episode of our Defensible Decisions podcast, Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) sits down with Nonnie Shivers (office managing shareholder, Phoenix) to discuss the implications for employers following EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas’s social media video soliciting discrimination charges from white males. Scott, who is chair of the firm’s Workforce Analytics and Compliance Practice Group, and Nonnie, who is co-chair of the firm’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Compliance Practice Group, delve into historical and recent Supreme Court decisions like Muldrow and Ames, which affirm the viability of such claims and expand the definition of actionable harm. The conversation emphasizes critical best practices for employers, including the necessity of thorough investigations, accurate position statements, comprehensive real-time documentation of employment decisions, and updated, inclusive training modules, especially given the continued risk of disparate impact claims and potential fast-tracked EEOC investigations.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

So, You Hired a Fraudulent Employee—Now What?
by: Benjamin W. Perry , Lauren N. Watson
ADA Meets FMLA- Where They Overlap and Where They Diverge
by: Ann H. Lee
Beltway Buzz, February 6, 2026
by: James J. Plunkett
New Jersey State Court Addresses Scope of NJEPA
by: Justine L. Abrams , Michael J. Riccobono
Home Care Agencies and Sign-On Bonuses: Understanding the Recent Advisory Opinion of HHS’s Office of Inspector General
by: Donald D. Gamburg
Colorado Implements Changes to Wage and Hour Rules for 2026
by: David L. Zwisler
EEOC Consolidates Power, Signaling Aggressive, ‘America First’ Agenda Enforcement
by: T. Scott Kelly , Nonnie L. Shivers
Kansas Passes Legislation to Restrict Transgender Bathroom Access in Government Buildings
by: Nonnie L. Shivers , T. Scott Kelly
UK Employment Rights Act 2025 Lifts Cap on Unfair Dismissal Compensation Claims
by: Justin T. Tarka
What a California Mileage Tax Would Mean for Employers
by: Eric M. Fox
From Compliance to Litigation: How Data Privacy Practices Are Driving Class Actions in Canada
by: Erin Schachter
New SBA 8(a) Guidance Signals Shift in Interpretation of Who Is ‘Socially and Economically Disadvantaged’
by: Joseph E. Ashman , T. Scott Kelly
German Federal Labor Court: No Works Councils for Mere Delivery Zones
by: Tatjana Serbina, LL.M.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 