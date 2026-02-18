Defensible Decisions: Building a Defensible AI Framework—Inventory, Testing, and Monitoring, Part 2 [Podcast]

Part two of our two-part series as part of our new Defensible Decisions podcast, Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) and Lauren Hicks (shareholder, Indianapolis/Atlanta) continue their conversation on the nuts and bolts of AI bias audits, focusing on defensible documentation, practical hypotheticals, and remediation strategies. The speakers unpack risks in résumé screeners, promotion and retention-risk models, and “human in the loop” assumptions, offering concrete guidance on governance, validation, vendor diligence, and continuous monitoring to align AI use with legal defensibility and business necessity.