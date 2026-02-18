Defensible Decisions: Building a Defensible AI Framework—Inventory, Testing, and Monitoring, Part 2 [Podcast]
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Part two of our two-part series as part of our new Defensible Decisions podcast, Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) and Lauren Hicks (shareholder, Indianapolis/Atlanta) continue their conversation on the nuts and bolts of AI bias audits, focusing on defensible documentation, practical hypotheticals, and remediation strategies. The speakers unpack risks in résumé screeners, promotion and retention-risk models, and “human in the loop” assumptions, offering concrete guidance on governance, validation, vendor diligence, and continuous monitoring to align AI use with legal defensibility and business necessity.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Fourth Circuit’s Narrow Ruling on Anti-DEI Executive Orders Leaves Employers With Broad Questions
by: T. Scott Kelly , Nonnie L. Shivers
DOL’s Annual Minimum Wage Increase for Certain Federal Contractors Leaves Compliance Uncertainty
by: Joseph E. Ashman , Cameron W. Ellis
Reasonable Accommodation Lessons From the EEOC’s New Telework Guidance
by: Fiona W. Ong , Tina M. Bengs
Cal/OSHA Proposes a New ‘Walkaround Rule’
by: Eric L. Compere , Karen Tynan
Texas Freezes Filing of New H-1B Petitions by State Agencies and Public Institutions of Higher Education
by: Caroline Tang , Mark Wu
Beltway Buzz, February 13, 2026
by: James J. Plunkett
Third Circuit Finds Zip Codes May Be Impermissible Proxy for Race in Selective High School Admissions
by: Karen Baillie , T. Scott Kelly
Workplace Violence Puts Healthcare Employers at Legal Risk
by: Cynthia A. Bremer , Karen Tynan
DHS and DOL Authorize 64,716 Supplemental H-2B Visas for FY 2026
by: Nancy Shalhub
Ramadan 2026- Know the Law and Support Your Muslim Employees
by: Haseeb S. Fatmi , James M. Paul
FTC Finalizes Consent Order Requiring Employer to End Blanket Noncompete Agreements
by: Adam T. Dougherty , Sean C. Urich
Groundbreaking Lawsuit Tests Whether AI Hiring Tools Trigger FCRA Compliance
by: Stephen R. Woods , Zachary V. Zagger
Defensible Decisions: EEOC Enforcement in 2026—New Rules, New Risks for Employers [Podcast]
by: T. Scott Kelly , Nonnie L. Shivers

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 