Businesses subject to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will have new legal obligations to meet starting January 1, 2027, if they use automated decision-making technology (ADMT) to make significant decisions affecting a person’s employment, finances, healthcare services, housing, or education.

Quick Hits

The California Consumer Privacy Act requires businesses to adhere to certain notice, opt-out, and access requirements when they use automated tools to make significant decisions impacting consumers.

The regulations concerning ADMTs will impact notice and disclosure requirements and operational workflows. The use of an ADMT for a significant decision concerning a consumer also triggers a risk assessment under the CCPA, so preparing for compliance now is key.

The ADMT regulations will take effect January 1, 2027.

The CCPA requires employers to notify job applicants, employees, and independent contractors before using automated decision-making technology to make significant decisions in employment decisions, including recruiting, hiring, scheduling, promotions, disciplinary actions, and dismissals. For example, this may include AI tools that handle resume screening, applicant scoring, video interview analysis, and performance ratings.

The core obligations under the ADMT regulations include a pre-use notice, opt-out right, and access rights. The pre-use notice must clearly describe in specific terms how the technology will be used. It must explain the purpose of using the ADMT, the types of personal information used, how to opt out or whether an exception applies, and any human role in decision-making. The notice must be accessible to people with disabilities.

The law requires businesses to allow consumers to opt out of the use of automated decision-making technology, but lists narrow circumstances in which a business is not required to provide the opt-out right if it meets certain conditions. Exceptions include: (1) if the business provides the consumer with a method to appeal the decision to a human reviewer with authority to overturn the tool’s decision; (2) when a business uses an ADMT only to assess a consumer’s ability to perform at work or in an educational program to determine whether to admit, accept, or hire the individual, and the technology works for the business’s purpose without unlawfully discriminating based on protected characteristics; and (3) the ADMT is used solely for allocating or assigning work or for compensation if the technology works for the business’s purpose without unlawfully discriminating based on protected characteristics.

A business that uses an ADMT to make a significant decision must provide consumers with a clear explanation of the specific purpose for using the ADMT, how the ADMT processed their personal information to generate a specific output, and the outcome of the decision-making process, including how the output was used to make a significant decision.

Next Steps

Employers may want to closely review the regulations to confirm that compliance obligations are met since they include specific details on each requirement. Businesses using ADMTs to make significant decisions prior to January 1, 2027, must be in compliance with the requirements by January 1, 2027. Businesses using ADMT on or after January 1, 2027, must be in compliance immediately.

Businesses may wish to take adequate steps to be prepared to lawfully respond to opt-out requests, requests to appeal to a human reviewer, requests to access, and complaints alleging an automated decision-making technology discriminated based on a protected characteristic, such as race or gender.

The California attorney general and the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) will handle enforcement of these rules. For 2025-2026, businesses that violate the CCPA may be subject to fines of up to $2,633 per violation or up to $7,988 per each intentional violation. The CPPA adjusts the penalty amounts biannually in January of every odd-numbered year.

Finally, businesses that are considering purchasing AI-powered software applications for a particular use may want to make sure they will be able to comply with these regulations before acquiring the software.

This article was co-authored by Leah J. Shepherd, who is a writer in Ogletree Deakins’ Washington, D.C., office.