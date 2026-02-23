D.C. Download- S1 E 12: A Conversation with Chris Klomp — Inside CMS, HHS, and the Road Ahead [Podcast]
Monday, February 23, 2026
In this powerful episode of D.C. Download, we sit down with Chris Klomp, Chief Counsel at HHS and Director of the Center for Medicare, for a candid, forward-looking conversation about the future of American healthcare. From cutting drug prices and cracking down on fraud to rethinking reimbursement for AI and tackling chronic disease, Klomp lays out an ambitious agenda to make healthcare more affordable, more innovative, and more accountable. He shares what it’s like stepping into government from the private sector, why CMS may be the most powerful change agent in healthcare, and how the “power to convene” is reshaping policy faster than regulation alone. If you want to understand where CMS and HHS are headed and what it means for providers, innovators, and patients, this is an episode you won’t want to miss. 

