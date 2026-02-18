DC Download-S1 E 11: From Executive Orders to Enforcement: Polsinelli’s 2026 Playbook [Podcast]
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
From rapid-fire executive orders to the growing role of AI in agency enforcement, 2026 is already proving to be a consequential year in Washington. In this episode, we welcome Will Vail and explore what comes after the headlines, implementation challenges, litigation trends, appropriations dynamics, and practical strategies for businesses navigating an evolving regulatory landscape.

